Phoenix Raceway to host NASCAR championship again in 2023

PHOENIX — As tickets for the 2022 NASCAR championship weekend disappear, the auto racing body announced Tuesday it would be returning to Phoenix in 2023.

NASCAR’s announcement means it will hold its final race of the season in Phoenix for four years in a row. The 2022 races will be held at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 4-6 and the 2023 races will be Nov. 3-5.

“The events we have hosted here for the NASCAR Championship have been a success. … This market is great at putting on events – the Super Bowl is right around the corner, as is the Final Four. All of those things have come together to make the decision easy for NASCAR,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I want to make it really hard for them to move it away from here.”

NASCAR held its 2020 race in Phoenix and said at the time it would be moving the championship to different venues around the country, but Phoenix Raceway has hosted it ever since.

