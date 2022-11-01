Meet Latasha Causey, Phoenix Raceway’s new Track President

AVONDALE, AZ — Phoenix Raceway has announced its new Track President, meet Latasha Causey.

“Causey will become the first female African American track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway,” according to a press release.

“I have been fortunate to call The Valley ‘home’ my entire life, and I could not be more grateful to become the next leader of Phoenix Raceway,” stated Causey.

Causey is a founding member of the NASCAR Accelerators host committee, she served as Vice President & Community Development Officer for Bell Bank in Arizona and has held “various leadership roles" at USAA’s North Phoenix Campus, according to a Phoenix Raceway representative.

“Latasha’s track record speaks for itself as a highly experienced executive that prioritizes relationships and giving back to the community – also core values of ours at NASCAR,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer.

Causey will assume her new role on November 28.

