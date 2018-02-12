Where to buy Paczkis in the Greater Phoenix area on 'Fat Tuesday,' Feb. 13

PHOENIX - If you're friends with anyone from Michigan or the Midwest on Facebook, you've likely seen posts and news stories about Paczkis and photos of what seem to be doughnuts.

Paczkis, pronounced "Poonch-key," is a Polish doughnut that is traditionally eaten on "Fat Tuesday," Feb. 13, and the start of Lent. It is often stuffed with jam, jelly or other fillings.

There are at least two places in the Valley that sell the calorie-packed treat:

Liberty Market: The downtown Gilbert restaurant will have two types of Paczkis for sale: vanilla bean and raspberry jam. Doors open at 7 a.m. and each doughnut is $3.

Bashas': The Valley grocery chain will also lemon-filled, raspberry-filled and custard-filled Paczkis, as well as glazed or sugared. A half-dozen is $2.99. An individual doughnut is $0.75. They will be available beginning at 6 a.m.

Last week, ABC15 stopped by Liberty Market to see how Paczkis are made. You can watch the video here.

IF YOU GO:

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Doors open at 7 a.m.

480-892-1900

Bashas

Doors open at 6 a.m.

Store locator