Paczki Day: See how these jelly-filled Polish doughnuts are made at Liberty Market (video)

GILBERT - Paczki.

Pronounced "Poonch-key," it refers to a jelly-filled doughnut -- prevalent in Polish culture -- that is traditionally eaten before the start of Lent.

LaDawn Stuben, the head pastry chef at Liberty Market in downtown Gilbert, learned to make the decadent doughnut five years ago, after her husband -- who's from Michigan -- had trouble finding them in Arizona.

Watch the video in the player above to see how Paczkis are made.

The tend to be denser than a traditional doughnut, she said.

Last year, more than 1,500 individual doughnuts were sold on Fat Tuesday. That does not count the doughnuts that were preordered and sold by the dozen.

Her team comes in at 3 a.m. on Fat Tuesday to start making the doughnuts. While someone cuts and shapes the dough into doughnuts, other people are frying and filling them all morning.

The restaurant opens at 7 a.m.

Doughnuts will be sold until they they're gone.

Liberty Market will have two flavors this year -- vanilla bean and raspberry jam. They are $3 each.

IF YOU GO:

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

480-892-1900