What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 22-24

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, September 22-24, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, September 22
When: September 22 - October 29
Where: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix
Cost: $15 General Admission
Info: The Arizona State Fair kicks off Friday! Enjoy thrilling rides, food, entertainment and more from now until October 29.
Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
When: 4:45 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to The Valley! "The Greatest of All Time" John Cena will be headlining with AJ Styles, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The Brawling Brutes, Solo Sikoa, and The Street Profits! Plus from Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark. This live event starts Friday at 4:45 p.m. at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets start at $20.
Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck at Celebrity Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre at 440 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
Info: The creators of the popular show “Workaholics” are teaming up for a hilarious night in Phoenix! Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck will be live at the Celebrity Theatre Friday night at 8 p.m.
When: September 21 - 23
Where: Embassy Suites Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Get ready to be transported back in time at the ultimate Elvis Fest! Celebrate The King with a lineup of 16 of the world's best Elvis tribute artists. Indulge in six different production shows that beautifully showcase the iconic career of Elvis Presley. From his early rock 'n' roll hits to his captivating Las Vegas performances, every aspect of The King's legacy will be honored.
Saturday, September 23
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $35 for Members | $25 for Students | $45 for the general public
Info: FashFilmFete is a film festival celebrating fashion storytelling! Explore the history, and future, of fashion storytelling through the curation of Hollywood, indie, experimental and documentary films to showcase the significance of fashion in filmmaking. Featuring 21 films from independent filmmakers as well as the Hollywood cult classic “Mahogany” (1975) starring the iconic Diana Ross.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, Glendale
Cost: Free Admission
Info: Ballet Arizona’s annual Ballet Under the Stars production featuring a series of free dance performances returns September 23 through 30 at several local parks. Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars is the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to young people for the first time. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.
When: September 23-24
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill
Cost: Free Admission
Info: Get ready to celebrate all things garlic! Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting its second weekend of Garlic Festival, which will feature organically grown garlic, garlic gelato, garlic-inspried dishes, live music, beer and wine garden, cooking demos, and so much more.
When: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Walmart Supercenter in Gilbert, AZ
Cost: Free Admission
Info: The world’s largest traveling car show is rolling into The Valley! The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will feature tricked-out cars, celebrity judges, special guests, and the latest toy cars from Hot Wheels. This event is free and runs Saturday at 8 a.m. until noon at the Walmart Supercenter in Gilbert.
When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park
Cost: $15
Info: The Rockin’ Taco Street Fest is back in beautiful Downtown Chandler this weekend! Enjoy creative tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks, handcrafted margaritas, cold cervesa, micheladas, live music, Luche Libre wrestling, and more.
Sunday, September 24
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $150
Info: The Arizona Cardinals will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Game kicks off at 1:25 p.m.
Leann Rimes at Scottsdale Center for the Arts
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Info: Leann Rimes is in town! She will be performing at Scottsdale Center for the Arts on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65.
Daniel Caesar at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Grammy-winner Daniel Caesar is hitting the road again this year on the 'Superpowers World Tour - Leg 2'. He will be performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday at 8 p.m.