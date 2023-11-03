What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 3-5

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 3-5, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 3

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

Canal Convergence

When: Nov. 3 - 12

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Free

Canal Convergence 2022 | Nov. 4-13 from Scottsdale Arts on Vimeo.

Dreamy Draw Music Festival Featuring Midland and Lord Huron

When: November 3 - 4

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: Tickets start at $90

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Jo Koy at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start at $52.50

Jo Koy - Footprint Center

Beethoven’s Fifth & Magnificent Mendelssohn

When: Nov. 3 - 5

Where: Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, November 4

Grand Ave Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Grand Avenue Neighborhood, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

When: 9:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Día de los Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Nov. 4 - 5

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: $29.95 Admission to the garden

Dia de los Muertos - Desert Botanical Garden



Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $85

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona

Sunday, November 5

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets start around $150

Howie Mandel at Chandler Center for the Arts

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $48

—-

