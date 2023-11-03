What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 3-5

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 3-5, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, November 3
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free
When: Nov. 3 - 12
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: Free
Canal Convergence 2022 | Nov. 4-13 from Scottsdale Arts on Vimeo.
Dreamy Draw Music Festival Featuring Midland and Lord Huron
When: November 3 - 4
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Tickets start at $90
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start at $52.50
Beethoven’s Fifth & Magnificent Mendelssohn
When: Nov. 3 - 5
Where: Phoenix Symphony
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Saturday, November 4
When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Historic Grand Avenue Neighborhood, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
When: 9:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Día de los Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden
When: Nov. 4 - 5
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: $29.95 Admission to the garden
Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
Sunday, November 5
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start around $150
Howie Mandel at Chandler Center for the Arts
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $48
