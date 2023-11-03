Watch Now
What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 3-5

Posted at 5:01 PM, Nov 02, 2023
PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 3-5, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 3

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free

Canal Convergence

When: Nov. 3 - 12
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: Free

Dreamy Draw Music Festival Featuring Midland and Lord Huron

When: November 3 - 4
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Tickets start at $90

Jo Koy at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start at $52.50

Beethoven’s Fifth & Magnificent Mendelssohn

When: Nov. 3 - 5
Where: Phoenix Symphony
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, November 4

Grand Ave Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Historic Grand Avenue Neighborhood, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

When: 9:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Día de los Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Nov. 4 - 5
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: $29.95 Admission to the garden

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 1 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $85

Sunday, November 5

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

When: 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start around $150

Howie Mandel at Chandler Center for the Arts

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $48

