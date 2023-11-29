What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | December 1-3

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, December 1-3, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, December 1
ELF THE MUSICAL: The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
What to expect: Buddy, a stowaway orphan turned would-be elf, realizes he’s a larger-than-average human and a journey unfolds to find his birth father and true identity. The comedic confection will make you want to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
When: November 22 to December 30, 2023. Click here for show times.
Special date to keep in mind: Saturday, Dec.16, at 2 p.m. is a mask required show time and Wednesday, Dec. 13, will have Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production of that night.
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]
Cost: Tickets start at $55.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: Dec. 1-3 | 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free Admission
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Jonathan Van Ness at Celebrity Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
When: Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Theater
Cost: Tickets start at $60
When: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Saturday, December 2
When: 7 p.m. | Watch on ABC 15
Where: Central Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Spirits of Mexico Culture and Tourism Festival
When: Dec. 2-3
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: $25 General Admission
Angeles del Barrio Celebration
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Community Center 212 E. Alta Vista Rd., Phoenix,
Cost: Free Admission
Hawaiian Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Market
When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Osuna Park, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39
St Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $100
Sunday, December 3
When: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $50
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information