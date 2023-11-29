What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | December 1-3

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, December 1-3, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, December 1

ELF THE MUSICAL: The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

What to expect: Buddy, a stowaway orphan turned would-be elf, realizes he’s a larger-than-average human and a journey unfolds to find his birth father and true identity. The comedic confection will make you want to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

When: November 22 to December 30, 2023. Click here for show times.

Special date to keep in mind: Saturday, Dec.16, at 2 p.m. is a mask required show time and Wednesday, Dec. 13, will have Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production of that night.

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]

Cost: Tickets start at $55.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: Dec. 1-3 | 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free Admission

Arianna Grainey/Arianna Grainey/City of Tempe Photo by Arianna Grainey/City of Tempe

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Jonathan Van Ness at Celebrity Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

John Crist at Orpheum Theatre

When: Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Theater

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall

When: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Shawn King & Phoenix Symphony

Saturday, December 2

APS Light Parade

When: 7 p.m. | Watch on ABC 15

Where: Central Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

handout

Spirits of Mexico Culture and Tourism Festival

When: Dec. 2-3

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $25 General Admission

Angeles del Barrio Celebration

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Community Center 212 E. Alta Vista Rd., Phoenix,

Cost: Free Admission

Hawaiian Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Market

When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Osuna Park, Peoria

Cost: Free Admission

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

St Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $100

Sunday, December 3

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

AKON Super Fan Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information