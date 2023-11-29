Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | December 1-3

What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | December 1-3, 2023
&nbsp;Phoenix Theatre<br/><br/>Angeles del Barrio<br/><br/>City of Phoenix<br/><br/>Phoenix Symphony<br/><br/>Tempe Festival of the Arts<br/><br/><br/>
What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | December 1-3, 2023
Posted at 3:12 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 17:12:15-05

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, December 1-3, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, December 1

ELF THE MUSICAL: The Phoenix Theatre Company is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor. 

What to expect: Buddy, a stowaway orphan turned would-be elf, realizes he’s a larger-than-average human and a journey unfolds to find his birth father and true identity. The comedic confection will make you want to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
When: November 22 to December 30, 2023. Click here for show times.
Special date to keep in mind: Saturday, Dec.16, at 2 p.m. is a mask required show time and Wednesday, Dec. 13, will have Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production of that night.
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]
Cost: Tickets start at $55.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: Dec. 1-3 | 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free Admission

Tempe Festival of the Arts
Photo by Arianna Grainey/City of Tempe

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39

Jonathan Van Ness at Celebrity Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

John Crist at Orpheum Theatre

When: Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Theater
Cost: Tickets start at $60

Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall

When: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

HOLIDAY POPS 1.jpg

Saturday, December 2

APS Light Parade

When: 7 p.m. | Watch on ABC 15
Where: Central Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

EVENT: 31st annual APS Electric Light Parade

Related: What to know, how to watch the 2023 APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

Spirits of Mexico Culture and Tourism Festival

When: Dec. 2-3
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: $25 General Admission

Angeles del Barrio Celebration

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Community Center 212 E. Alta Vista Rd., Phoenix,
Cost: Free Admission

Angeles del Barrio .jpg

Hawaiian Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Market

When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Osuna Park, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission

808 Social.jpg

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39

St Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $100

Sunday, December 3

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $50

Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday performance going virtual this year
Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

AKON Super Fan Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Tech and gadgets at CES 2017
Recording artist and Royole Chief Creative Officer Akon wears a Royole Moon 3D virtual mobile theater during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61