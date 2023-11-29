What to know, how to watch the 2023 APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The APS Electric Light Parade will light up the streets of Central Phoenix on Saturday and this year there are several new floats and participants in the lineup!

There are more than 100 entrants from marching bands to first responders, Valley non-profits, and some of Arizona's professional sports teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a float so fans can continue celebrating their World Series run.

Can't make it out to the parade? Catch the APS Electric Light Parade LIVE on ABC15's streaming apps, Facebook, and YouTube pages, starting at 7 p.m.!

APS has new custom floats covered in lights, depicting winter scenes as well as their services. The utility will also add one of its service vehicles that was featured as a Transformer in the popular movie franchise.

Another bit of Hollywood in the parade will come from the Desert Raptors and the Jurassic Park Motor Pool celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original film in the series. They'll showcase a convoy of Jurassic rigs and even be joined by a few "live'" dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park rigs taking part in APS Electric Light Parade 2023

This year's theme is "It's Electric," and Miss America is the Grand Marshal.

Miss America 2023 stops in Arizona on national tour advocating for responsible nuclear energy use

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Central Avenue and Montebello heading south to Camelback Road, to 7th Street, and ending on Indian School Rd. Keep in mind, there will be street closures in the area for several hours starting at 5 p.m.

ABC15 will live-stream the parade and you can watch a rebroadcast of the event on Dec.10, 24, and 25.

