What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | August 25-27

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, August 25-27, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, August 25

Weekend Series: Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Info: The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend series at Chase Field.

Zach Bryan at Desert Diamond Arena

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Event starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave], Glendale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Zach Bryan will perform at Desert Diamond Arena on August 25 with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin, JR Carroll, and Levi Turner.

Zach Bryan

Banda El Recodo at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Info: Banda El Recodo will be performing at Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Coco Jones at The Van Buren

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Info: Coco Jones is hitting the stage at The Van Buren on Friday night. Tickets start at $34.50.

Saturday, August 26

Gathering Of The Ghouls

When: Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 N Center St], Mesa

Cost: $20 Saturday | $15 Sunday

Info: The coolest and creepiest horror vendors take over the Mesa Convention Center this August for Terror Trader's inaugural 'Gathering Of The Ghouls' event! With interactive spooky photo ops and an exhibitor hall packed with awesomeness, your ticket is a full day of fun! Celebrity signings, film screenings and more are listed as add-ons, in our effort to make this party possible for all budgets! This is a one-of-a-kind event that is sure to thrill and chill all who attend. Dress up in your spookiest costume and come prepared for fun, frights, and plenty of surprises.

Gathering of the Ghouls - Terror Trader

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

When: August 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. | August 27 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: The Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Info: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years, faithfully bringing Eric Carle’s timeless classics to the stage. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets, including the star of the show –The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Scottsdale Women's Health and Beauty Expo

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas [6333 N Scottsdale Rd], Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Info: You are invited to the Women’s Health and Beauty Expo! Treat yourself to fabulous shopping, door prize drawings, free samples and show discounts at all Women's Health and Beauty Expo locations. This event features local and regional companies with the best shopping, fashion, food, local women’s services, cosmetics, travel, health & wellness providers and much more. Spend the day pampering and treating yourself with spa treatments, chair massages, free samples and special drawings by our exhibitors.

Scottsdale Women's Health and Beauty Expo

Beat the Heat

When: August 26 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter [15279 N Scottsdale Rd], Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Info: This FREE event will feature 10 tons of snow, cool treats, balloon twisters, and music. Guests can also play yard games under the shade of cooled tents and splash around in our pop jet fountain. And the first 500 people will get some cool giveaways to take home!

Scottsdale Quarter

Wave: Kaskade

When: August 26 from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Pool at Talking Stick Resort [9800 Talking Stick Way], Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Info: Electronic dance music artist Kaskade will be performing poolside at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Concert starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Beetlejuice at ASU Gammage

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Grammage [1200 S Forest Ave], Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Tempe. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.