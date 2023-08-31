What's happening this Labor Day weekend in Phoenix | September 1-3

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, September 1

Arizona Black Rodeo

When: Friday at 7 p.m. | Saturday at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $25 Admission

Info: Get ready for the Arizona Black Rodeo! Enjoy 3 shows over Friday and Saturday that feature bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, and so much more. The ‘hottest show on dirt’ is fun and exciting for the entire family and rated triple "E" for educational, entertaining, and for everyone.

Photo by Vasco Dixon



First Friday Art Walk

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

Info: First Friday Art Walk is back! Experience Phoenix’s thriving downtown arts scene with pop up markets, local vendors, tasty food, live music, and more.

Saboten Con

When: September 1-4

Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Saboten Con is Arizona's largest and longest running anime, gaming, cosplay, and J-Pop culture convention. Come celebrate 15 years of Saboten Con this Labor Day Weekend at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Enjoy hundreds of vendors and artists, hundreds of hours of programming, and some of the biggest guests from all over the industry.

Metallica at State Farm Stadium

When: Friday at 6 p.m. | Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Info: Time to rock! Metallica will be performing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this Friday and Sunday night at 6 p.m. The band is playing two different sets with Pantera on Friday and Five Finger Death Punch on Sunday night.

Metallica - Live Nation

Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Info: The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the Baltimore Orioles for a weekend series at Chase Field.

Saturday, September 2

Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $17

Info: Make summer shine at Flashlight Nights. Bring a flashlight and enjoy the Garden after dark with performances, cool treats, hands-on activities and creature features.

Repticon

When: September 2-3

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $12 adults, $6 children, Free for 4 and under

Info: Calling all reptile fans! Repticon is kicking off this weekend at the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. Check out snakes, lizards, spiders, reptiles, exotic animals as pets, and much more. Tickets start at $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

SNKRVILLE

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona Sports Complex, Glendale

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Need a new pair of kicks? SNKRVILLE is a shoe convention where you can buy, sell, and trade footwear and apparel. This event is free admission and free parking.

Experience Brazil

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on September 2-3

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Info: Experience the vibrant musical culture of Brazil and explore the origins of choro, bossa nova, samba, and more!

Rise Up Music Festival

When: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: The Park at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: $25 general admission

Info: Attention country music fans! Rise Up Music Festival will feature up-and-coming young country music artists this weekend at The Park at Wild Horse Pass.

Rise Up Music Festival



Rio Grande Valley vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Info: Phoenix Rising FC will host Rio Grande Valley this weekend! Game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Hip Hop 50 featuring Ludacris, Fat Joe, Offset, Dababy, and Lil Jon

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass at Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $69

Info: Pop some bottles for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of the hottest artists, including Offset, Dababy, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Fat Joe, and Lil Jon.

AP

Sam Smith at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $44.50

Info: Sam Smith is coming to Phoenix this weekend! He will be performing at the Footprint Center in downtown on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Sam Smith - Footprint Center



—-----

