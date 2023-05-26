Weekend fun: Dog Fun Festival, Gazillion Bubble Show, Summer Concert Series and more

PHOENIX — From a new exhibit in Phoenix to free live entertainment in Scottsdale, and some fun for the parents in Chandler - there’s lots to do this weekend in the Valley.

Here’s where to go!

THE SCIENCE OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS



Date: exhibit available until January 1, 2024.

Location: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St]

Cost: a general admission ticket is required in addition to the features ticketed exhibit- member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95] and children under 3 enter for free.

THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW



Be blown away by some bubbly performances and tricks- the gazillion bubble show makes a tour stop in Glendale. “We play a couple jokes here and there, so there’s a lot of improv with the children and there’s multiple times in the show where we bring them on stage,” said Deni Yang, performing artist at the Gazillion Bubble Show.

Date: Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland] in Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

PHXART FAMILY FUNDAY



Date: Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Art Museum [1625 N Central Ave]

Cost: Free, get your tickets here.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2023



The free summer concert series at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale is back every Sunday through June 25. “It’s a fun friendly family event, that everyone comes, and they enjoy themselves,” Darryl Grimes, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. “They bring blankets, they picnic in the park, and they listen to music all night.”

Date: Sunday, May 28, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free

SANTAN BREWERY & DISTILLERY TOURS



Now here’s an activity for the parents - oh, and those who are over 21!

San Tan Gardens in Chandler lets you tour its brewery & distillery facility. “[We’re] taking people to see how we make the beer and spirits that they love, right here in their backyard and getting a little bit more intimate into that process,” said Alejandro Fontes from the San Tan Brewing Company.

Date: hour times vary on the date, check the schedule here.

Location: 495 E Warner Road in Chandler.

Cost: Standard Tour $15, Brewer's Tour $30, and Distiller's Tour $40.

ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS



Date: Saturday, May 27, at 6:05 p.m.

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

DOG FUN FESTIVAL



Date: Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy]

Cost: Free

COFFEE 101



Date: Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.

Location: Press Coffee inside of Sprouts [Osborn 3320 North 7th Avenue] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets cost $20, RSVP here.

