Weekend Events: Saguaro & Skate, Country Thunder Music Fest, Nate Bargatze, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on April 12-14.

Friday, April 12

Country Thunder Music Festival

When: April 12-14

Where: Country Thunder Arizona, Florence

Cost: Tickets start at $175

Maricopa County Fair

When: Now - April 14

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $10

MyCreative | Maricopa County Fair Maricopa County Fair

Phoenix Film Festival

When: Now- April 14

Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101

Cost: $15 Single Tickets

Phoenix Film Festival

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Chelsea Handler Stand-up Comedy

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, Maricopa

Cost: Tickets start $54.50

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Chelsea Handler takes part in a featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Saturday, April 13

Arizona Polish Festival

When: April 13-14

Where: Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission, Free Parking

Arizona Polish Festival



Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

When: April 13-14 at 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets starting at $34.75

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Nate Bargatze arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Penguin Goes to Flight School

When: April 13-14

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: $25 Admission, $15 for kids 12 & under

Arizona Broadway Theatre

Melrose Vintage Market

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Melrose Vintage Market



Saguaro & Skate Party

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix

Cost: $29.95 - $34.95 Admission for non-members

Desert Botanical Garden

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Sunday, April 14

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

