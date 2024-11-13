Watch Now
WATCH: Free two-day event ‘Dino’s Git Down’ to bring thousands of Chevy, GMC trucks and cars to Glendale

The revving fun takes place on November 15 and 16
The revving fun takes place on November 15 and 16! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sits down with Dino Battilana, founder of the event, for a full breakdown of what you can expect at this free family-friendly event and how you can participate in the car expo at no cost.
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Roll on over to Glendale for Dino’s Git Down! The free two-day event showcases thousands of GMC and Chevy vehicles at State Farm Stadium.

Watch the story in the video player above to hear ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez and  Dino Battilana, founder of the event, chat about what you can expect at this free, family-friendly event and how you can participate in the car expo at no cost.

