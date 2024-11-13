WATCH: Free two-day event ‘Dino’s Git Down’ to bring thousands of Chevy, GMC trucks and cars to Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Roll on over to Glendale for Dino’s Git Down! The free two-day event showcases thousands of GMC and Chevy vehicles at State Farm Stadium.

Watch the story in the video player above to hear ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez and Dino Battilana, founder of the event, chat about what you can expect at this free, family-friendly event and how you can participate in the car expo at no cost.

Related: November events in AZ include Ember Lounge, November Nights, AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews