Voodoo Doughnut to open its first Arizona location this year

TEMPE, AZ — GET READY, Arizona! Voodoo Doughnut will be opening its first location in the Valley in Tempe! According to a representative of the business, the location “is set to open later this year.”

"We've been exploring the Arizona market for a while as part of our continuous growth strategy, and we're excited to finally bring our doughnuts to Tempe," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, in a press release sent to ABC15. "We can't wait to become a part of the local community.”

If you’ve ever visited a Voodoo Doughnut location in other states, you know that the pink paint is its signature color- and the first Arizona location will not be an exception!

The first Arizona location will be at 1324 S Rural Road in Tempe, just south of Apache Boulevard.

Voodoo Doughnut Voodoo Doughnut: rendering of the first Arizona location.



If you've never seen Voodoo Doughnuts, here’s a quick look at some of their items from an Oregon location!

