Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Voodoo Doughnut to open its first Arizona location this year

The popular Portland business is bringing its doughnuts to Tempe
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Voodoo Doughnut headed to AZ.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 14:41:05-04

TEMPE, AZ — GET READY, Arizona! Voodoo Doughnut will be opening its first location in the Valley in Tempe! According to a representative of the business, the location “is set to open later this year.”

Voodoo Doughnut to bring its Portland flavors to the Valley.
Voodoo Doughnut to bring its Portland flavors to the Valley.

"We've been exploring the Arizona market for a while as part of our continuous growth strategy, and we're excited to finally bring our doughnuts to Tempe," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, in a press release sent to ABC15. "We can't wait to become a part of the local community.”

If you’ve ever visited a Voodoo Doughnut location in other states, you know that the pink paint is its signature color- and the first Arizona location will not be an exception!

The first Arizona location will be at 1324 S Rural Road in Tempe, just south of Apache Boulevard.

Voodoo Doughnut: rendering of the first Arizona location.
Voodoo Doughnut: rendering of the first Arizona location.

 
TAKE A LOOK

If you've never seen Voodoo Doughnuts, here’s a quick look at some of their items from an Oregon location!

Voodoo donut 2 KNXV
VooDoo donuts KNXV

RELATED: NEW IN THE VALLEY

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!