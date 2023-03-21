Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles: Ne-Yo and Chef Crystal to open new restaurant in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — More ATL flavor will grace the West Valley soon!

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles will open its doors to the public this March. The Atlanta-based concept is led by none other than the R&B superstar Ne-Yo and celebrity Chef Crystal Smith.

“We look forward to bringing a taste of Atlanta to Arizona and sharing both our love for chicken & waffles and music with guests,” said Ne-Yo in a statement sent to ABC15. “(The) Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well.”

The first Arizona restaurant is set to open at the Westgate Entertainment District, and it’s reported to be 6,500 square feet and will “seat 150 customers both indoors and on a large, outdoor patio,” according to a representative for the chain.

The Glendale location will feature 15 platinum albums “from famous Atlanta-bred musicians” on the restaurant’s walls.

What to expect

The restaurant's name lives up to its menu: its specialty is chicken and waffles! There will also be specialty cocktails, wings, grits and more!

Check out the full menu right here.

“We’ve had such a great experience with our original location and can’t wait to bring our musically focused vibes and mouthwatering food to a new city,” said Chef Smith.

IF YOU GO

