Valley residents planning Labor Day weekend events

PHOENIX — Nothing says holiday in the Valley like hitting the water... and the lines were already long Friday at Salt River Tubing in Mesa.

ABC15 asked people what they are most looking forward to this Labor Day weekend, "To getting in the river because it’s so hot outside," said Milana Root laughing with friends as they waited on the bus to go to the river.

This Valley pastime is always a big hit.

"Hanging with friends and chilling in the sun all day. In Canada, we don't get much of that, so it's nice to be down here," said Josh Regan who is in town from Canada visiting friends.

"Hanging out with friends, having the best time of our lives," said Marcie Shaffer about her weekend plans.

Meanwhile, at Phoenix Sky Harbor bags bustled as people hustled on their way to their Labor Day destinations.

"I'm going to Denver for the weekend to meet up with my friends back home from Illinois, so it should be fun," said Alyssa Labine.

Speaking of fun, the band "Wang Chung" stopped to double-check their gate with guitars securely strapped on their back.

The group was on a brief layover, flying in from the UK, on their way to perform at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.

"Coming to America and doing all this stuff is a great privilege and the audiences are amazing," said band member, Jack Hues.

For those looking for Labor Day entertainment closer to home, Octane Raceway and Mavrix in Scottsdale is a one-stop shop for fun.

Located in Scottsdale just off Loop 101 Exit 44, they have go-carts, ax throwing, food, bars, bowling, arcade games, and much more.

Friends, Sam Fankhauser, Michael Holston, and Garrett Weidman celebrated a birthday by battling it out on the go-cart track.

"Hanging out, being with all the boys is nice," Holston said.

Octane will open at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, offering half off ax throwing and if you buy two go-cart races you get 30 minutes of ax throwing free.

Over at Mavrix, they're offering a $15 unlimited fun pass that includes unlimited bowling, laser tag and billiards.

"The kids love the games, play some pool, have some fun, get some drinks, and some food it’s fantastic," said Levi Leeder, fresh off a strike on the bowling lanes.