Things to do in the Valley: Festivals, a Disney tour, animal encounters and more!

PHOENIX, AZ — Welcome the first weekend of September with lots of fun! There are festivals to go to, a Disney tour to check out, animal encounters to experience, and more!
Here’s a list of things to do!
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA
WHEN: Sunday, September 04, at 4 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $32.75
LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre
FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2022
Experience the Desert Botanical Garden like never before. Flashlight Nights at the garden feature: hands-on activities, live dance and musical performances, a farmers’ market on selected dates, and more.
- WHEN: September 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- COST: $14.95 General Admission
STEVE AOKI
This a 21+ event only.
COST: $50
WHEN: Saturday, September 3, at 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Talking Stick Resort [9800 E Talking Stick Way].
CONCERT: KADIM AL SAHIR
WHEN: September 2 at 9 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $135
LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd Street]
CONCERT: GLORIA TREVI ISLA DIVINA TOUR
WHEN: Saturday, September 3, at 8 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $43
LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre
QUILT, CRAFT AND SEW FESTIVAL
WHEN: September 1- 3
LOCATION: West World of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]
COST: $12 for the three days.
HATCH GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL
The 2nd annual festival will feature “fresh roasted green chiles” from Hatch New Mexico, food trucks, vendors, and more!
- WHEN: Saturday, September 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- LOCATION: Amadio Ranch Heritage Farm [4701 W Dobbins Rd Laveen]
EXPERIENCE JAPAN
Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and Arizona Commission on the Arts is hosting a two-day event at the Musical Instrument Museum where guests can:
- Craft: Frog Origami and Den-Den Daiko.
- Take gallery mini-tours.
- Go to a Music-Making Workshop.
- See Ken Koshio perform and more!
WHEN: September 3-4 from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E. Mayo Blvd.]
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. MILWAUKEE BREWERS
- Friday, September 2, at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, September 3, at 5:10 p.m.
LOCATION: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]
EXHIBIT: THE TECHNOLOGY OF TRANSPORTATION
According to a press release, you’ll have a chance to rebuild a virtual engine, ride a hovercraft, learn to fly a drone, and more.
- WHEN: The exhibit is available from September 2 until January 2, 2023
- COST: member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95], and children under 3 are free.
- LOCATION: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St. in Phoenix].
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS AND TOURS
OdySea Aquarium is bringing back in-person animal encounters and tours that feature: a sloth, behind-the-scenes shark tours, and stingray feeds.
- LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]
- WHEN: The animal encounters start September 3.
FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX
This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month, known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music, and quite frankly — Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.
- Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.
- On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area. Here’s a list of those museums:
- Free admission from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: 2301 N Central Avenue
- Free admission from 5 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. with the last admission at 7 p.m.
- Location: 1125 N. 3rd Avenue
Phoenix Art Museum
On the first Friday of every month, this museum also offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.
- Location: 1625 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004