Things to do in the Valley: Festivals, a Disney tour, animal encounters and more!

PHOENIX, AZ — Welcome the first weekend of September with lots of fun! There are festivals to go to, a Disney tour to check out, animal encounters to experience, and more!

Here’s a list of things to do!

DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA

WHEN: Sunday, September 04, at 4 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $32.75

LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2022

Experience the Desert Botanical Garden like never before. Flashlight Nights at the garden feature: hands-on activities, live dance and musical performances, a farmers’ market on selected dates, and more.



WHEN: September 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: $14.95 General Admission

STEVE AOKI

This a 21+ event only.

COST: $50

WHEN: Saturday, September 3, at 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Talking Stick Resort [9800 E Talking Stick Way].

CONCERT: KADIM AL SAHIR

WHEN: September 2 at 9 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $135

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd Street]

CONCERT: GLORIA TREVI ISLA DIVINA TOUR

WHEN: Saturday, September 3, at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $43

LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre

QUILT, CRAFT AND SEW FESTIVAL

WHEN: September 1- 3

LOCATION: West World of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]

COST: $12 for the three days.

HATCH GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL

The 2nd annual festival will feature “fresh roasted green chiles” from Hatch New Mexico, food trucks, vendors, and more!



WHEN: Saturday, September 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Amadio Ranch Heritage Farm [4701 W Dobbins Rd Laveen]

EXPERIENCE JAPAN

Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and Arizona Commission on the Arts is hosting a two-day event at the Musical Instrument Museum where guests can:



Craft: Frog Origami and Den-Den Daiko.

Take gallery mini-tours.

Go to a Music-Making Workshop.

See Ken Koshio perform and more!

WHEN: September 3-4 from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.LOCATION: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E. Mayo Blvd.]

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. MILWAUKEE BREWERS



Friday, September 2, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, September 3, at 5:10 p.m.

LOCATION: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

EXHIBIT: THE TECHNOLOGY OF TRANSPORTATION

According to a press release, you’ll have a chance to rebuild a virtual engine, ride a hovercraft, learn to fly a drone, and more.



WHEN: The exhibit is available from September 2 until January 2, 2023

COST: member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95], and children under 3 are free.

LOCATION: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St. in Phoenix].

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS AND TOURS

OdySea Aquarium is bringing back in-person animal encounters and tours that feature: a sloth, behind-the-scenes shark tours, and stingray feeds.



LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]

WHEN: The animal encounters start September 3.

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month, known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music, and quite frankly — Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.



Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.

On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area. Here’s a list of those museums:



Heard Museum



Free admission from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 2301 N Central Avenue



Japanese Friendship Garden



Free admission from 5 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. with the last admission at 7 p.m.

Location: 1125 N. 3rd Avenue



Phoenix Art Museum

On the first Friday of every month, this museum also offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.

