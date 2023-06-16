Valley events: Juneteenth celebrations, ‘U Pick Produce’, The Prom and more

PHOENIX — From celebrating dad, to attending Juneteenth events, and checking out a new indoor entertainment center in the Valley - there’s lots to do! Here’s a full breakdown of what’s happening this weekend:

PUTTSHACK



The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire. A dining experience will also be a key component of the business, and drinks will be served on the courses too. Private dining options are available on the second floor. Reservations are highly recommended to play and to dine.

Hours of operation: Sunday - Wednesday [11 a.m. to 12 a.m.] and Thursday - Saturday [11 a.m. to 1 a.m.]. After 8 p.m. you’ll have to be over 21 years of age to enter.

Cost: Adults (21+) $14, young adults $14, and juniors (12 & under) $9

Location: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100]

THE PROM



Inclusion, music, life lessons and some comedy…all in one musical. ‘The Prom’ is at the Phoenix Theatre Company until July 9. “The choreography is really ingenious and clever and matches the time period. I think its super fun, there’s big production numbers, there’s also some really tender moments that are intimate and quiet as well,” shared Debby Rosenthal, a leading role in ‘The Prom,’ to ABC15.

Date: Now until July 9

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Location: 1825 N Central Ave in Phoenix

TAI CHI IN THE GARDEN



Date: Sunday, June 18 at 8 a.m.

Cost: $20 per person, your reservation includes the and general admission to the garden.

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N 3rd Ave]

U PICK PRODUCE



Craving some fresh food for the family? The 'U Pick Produce' series at Tolmachoff Farms lets you pick your own produce.

Date: During the month of June only - Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: “$2.50 pound for u-pick (except for a few select items),” states the farm’s website description regarding the series.

Location: Tolmachoff Farms [5726 N. 75th Ave.] in Glendale

Some items you’ll be able to pick yourself: tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, eggplant, zucchini, cucumbers, carrots and more.

JUNETEENTH 2023 IN TEMPE



From hands-on activities to live performances, the Tempe History Museum is hosting the 10th annual Juneteenth celebration. the event’s on Saturday and admission free.

Date: Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Avenue]



SCOTTSDALE'S JUNETEENTH FREEDOM CELEBRATION



What to expect: live entertainment, “family-friendly” activities, cultural exhibits, food trucks and more.

Date: Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts [7380 E. 2nd Street]

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION 2023 IN TEMPE

Date: Sunday, June 18, at 12 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: The Arizona Heritage Center is located [1300 N College Ave] in Tempe

'THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL’



Sing along and hang out with your friends in Bikini Bottom this weekend as the Valley Youth Theatre debuts 'The SpongeBob Musical.’ “ Fabulous costumes, beautiful sets, great music- orchestration, the lighting is top-notch, it’s going to be incredible- it’ll be an experience and a half for everyone,” said Bobb Cooper, artistic director at Valley Youth Theatre.

Date: Show dates for this weekend include June 15, 16, 17 and 18. See full set of show dates here.

Location: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

Cost: “Tickets starting at $16.50 + Herberger box office,” reads the Herberger Theater Center’s website.

“FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS”



You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some s'mores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Date: Every Saturday, excluding July 1, until September 2, 2023.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: $16.95. Children ages 2 and under enter for free.

THE SCIENCE OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS



Date: Exhibit available until January 1, 2024.

Location: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St]

Cost: A general admission ticket is required in addition to the features ticketed exhibit - member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95] and children under 3 enter are free.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2023



The free summer concert series at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale is back every Sunday through June 25. “It’s a fun, friendly family event that everyone comes and they enjoy themselves,” said Darryl Grimes of McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. “They bring blankets, they picnic in the park, and they listen to music all night.”

Date: Sunday, May 11, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free

