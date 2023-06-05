Celebrate Dad with Father's Day deals and freebies around the Valley

PHOENIX — Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and restaurants around the Valley are offering deals and freebies to celebrate!

These deals are valid on June 18, unless otherwise noted:

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is offering 10% off orders at all nine Valley locations!

LDV Winery is showing Dad a little love with the P.S (Petite Sirah) I Love You special, featuring 30 percent off all bottles of Petite Sirah on Father’s Day.

All day long on Sunday, diners can enjoy a 90-cent-per-wing special at ATL Wings. Guests can choose from a selection of more than 20 house-made sauces.

If Dad is in the mood for something sweet, head to White Castle to get a free Dessert on a Stick. Get the online coupon here to get the treat, valid from June 16-18.

Chompie’s is also offering dads free dessert. When dining in, dads can get a free mini slice of cake (carrot, mousse, 7-layer or red velvet) with an entree purchase.

All guests (not just dads!) can enjoy two free Italian ices with the purchase of an 18-inch pizza at Spinelli's Pizzeria.

Thompson Golf Group (owner of Longbow, Power Ranch and Dove Valley Ranch Golf Clubs) is offering savings of up to 50% off at select tee times. Learn more and book a tee time here.

C2 Tactical is offering 15% off inclusive packages that include a group of shooters, a variety of firearms, targets, safety gear and safety range officers.

