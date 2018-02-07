Two chefs from Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho to compete on 'Guy's Grocery Games'

PHOENIX - Two more Valley chefs are set to compete on Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games on Wednesday night.

Russel LaCasce, executive chef at Hotel Valley Ho's ZuZu Restaurant, and pastry chef Audrey Enriquez will compete on Wednesday's episode, "Sweet and Savory Duos," according to Kristin Heggli, who handles marketing and public relations for the hotel.

The Scottsdale hotel is hosting a viewing party Wednesday, Feb. 7, at ZuZu with small bites, wine and drinks, and commentary from both chefs. The cost is $40 per person and seating is limited.

You can make reservations at 480-421-7997. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

According to the episode description on Food Network's website, the chefs will have to work together to create an "all-American comfort dinner and dessert." The two winning teams will then go on to create a steakhouse entree and dessert "on a tight budget."

The winning team then competes to "shop Flavortown for up to $20,000."

A spokesperson for Food Network did not return emails seeking comment, and both Enriquez and LaCasce were unavailable for interviews.

Chef LaCasce joined Hotel Valley Ho in 2017. He previously worked as a sous chef at T. Cooks, the signature restaurant at Royal Palms Resort & Spa, and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa.

Chef Enriquez also joined Hotel Valley Ho in 2017. Before that, she was the pastry chef at Phoenix Marriott Tempe at the Buttes and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa.

Other Arizona chefs have appeared on the Food Network show.

Chefs Jeff Conley, owner of Salsa Brava in Flagstaff, and Stephen Jones, founder of The Larder + The Delta, in Phoenix, have both been on "Guy's Grocery Games," according to other media reports.

It's also not the first time Guy Fieri has highlighted Arizona's culinary creators.

By our count, Guy Fieri has featured at least 25 Arizona restaurants on his show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Most recent episodes have featured Tacos Chiwas, Bootleggers, and Slanted Rice.

On Friday, Feb. 9, Grubstak, a make-your-own-fry concept in downtown Gilbert, will be on the show.

You can watch Guy's Grocery Games on Food Network at 7 p.m. Arizona time (9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

IF YOU GO:

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

More information.