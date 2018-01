PHOENIX - Two more Arizona restaurants are set to gain some national exposure on Guy Fieri's hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," in the next two weeks.

Tacos Chiwas will be featured on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in the episode, "Bird and Beef."

The episode's description on Food Network's website states: "Guy Fieri's traveling the country, digging into awesome bird and beef."

Fieri will showcase eateries in Longmont, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; and "a legit Mexican joint dishin' out off-the-hook barbacoa and gorditas" in Phoenix.

Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin opened the taco shop near McDowell Road and State Route 51 in 2016.

In the East Valley, Grubstak, a make-your-own-fry concept in Gilbert's Heritage Square, will also be featured on the show.

"All Kinds of Comfort" is scheduled to air, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

In that episode, "Guy Fieri's diving into all kinds of comfort cooking," the description reads, including "[i]n Phoenix, a funky join stackin' up barbecue fries and a new spin on chilaquiles."

Owner Colton Grubb opened Grubstak in 2016.

Last fall, after Fieri and his crew left, Grubb described the experience to ABC15 as "incredible."

Both episodes will air at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on Food Network (9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time) on their respective air dates.

