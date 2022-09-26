Tovrea Castle to open lottery for Spring 2023 tour tickets, here’s how to enter

PHOENIX — MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Tovrea Castle will open its SPRING tour lottery tickets on Oct. 1, 2022, and you have until the 15th of that month to enter!

The Tovrea Carraro Society announced that the tours will be booked via their lottery system due to "an overwhelming demand" to see this Valley landmark.

HOW TO ENTER

The lottery is open October 1-15 for tours between January and May 2023.



To enter, click here.

You will then select THREE DAYS you're interested in, as well as how many tickets you want; up to four tickets are allowed.

Tickets are $22 per person. Children two and younger are free but must be accompanied by an adult, according to the website.

If selected, winners then have 72 hours to purchase their tickets.

It’s important to add that “there are no tour refunds within 72 hours of your selected tour date; exchanges are not available. There is not a wait list for cancellations. RESELLING of tickets is not allowed under any circumstances and is strictly enforced,” according to the Tovrea Carraro Society.



IF YOU GO



