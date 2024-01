Things to do this weekend: The Wiz, 2X Monster Trucks Live, First Friday

PHOENIX — The first weekend of 2024 has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley.

Friday, January 5

First Friday

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Noche de Reyes Magos (Night of the Three Kings)

When: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Cost: $30 online, $35 at the gate

Dave Seibert/The Phoenix Zoo

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

WB: Utah vs. Arizona State University

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $17

The Wiz at ASU Gammage

When: Now - January 7

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets starting around $50

Bella Hristova with the Phoenix Symphony

When: January 5 - 7

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, January 6

2X Monster Trucks Live

When: January 6 -7 | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: $28 Adults | $18 for Kids 11 and under





AA -2 X Monster Truck Live Check us Out 1 from 2X Monster Truck Live V on Vimeo.

MB: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $6

Sunday, January 7

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 5 p.m. | Watch Live on Arizona 61

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $50

WB: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $17

