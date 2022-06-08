Things to do this weekend in the Valley| June 10-12

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun events for the family, comedy shows, games and events taking place across the Valley!

Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition

WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022

WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

Immersive Klimt Revolution

WHEN: Open daily till June 19!

WHERE: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].

COST: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Chihuly in the Desert

The iconic and colorful glass sculptures from well-known artist Dale Chihuly are on display at two venues in the Valley.

WHEN: The exhibits are available until June 19!

LOCATIONS: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] and Frank Lloyd Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd].

TICKETS: The Chihuly exhibition is included with Garden membership or admission. Reservations will be required.

What are you waiting for? Experience "Chihuly in the Desert" now through June 19. Purchase tickets at https://t.co/NdW5vxPGtf.



📸 : Instagram user @evanamos



Dale Chihuly, “Sol del Citrón,” 2014. © 2022 Chihuly Studio. All rights reserved. pic.twitter.com/IkFpVxhuno — Desert Botanical Garden (@dbgphx) May 13, 2022

Comedy show of Franco Escamilla

WHEN: Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Arizona Federal Theatre [400 West Washington Street]

COST: tickets as low as $82.50

Comedy show of Luenell

SHOW TIMES:



Friday, June 10, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Stand Up Live [50 W. Jefferson St.]COST: Tickets as low as $30

Comedy show: One Night with Nikki Glaser

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Orpheum Theatre [203 W Adams St.]

COST: Tickets as low as $36.75

Summer family day at Arizona Opera

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

COST: Free.

LOCATION: Roma & Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at Arizona Opera [1636 N. Central Ave.]

DAY SCHEDULE:



Food Truck and Costume Shop Crafts [Noon – 3 p.m.]

Food Truck costs are not included.

According to a press release, the performance is appropriate for toddlers through fifth graders.

An "engaging operatic crash-course for children."

Arizona Opera



Thunder From Down Under

WHEN: Saturday, Jun 11, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Showroom at Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Indian Bend Road]

COST: Tickets as low as $25

Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets as low as $20.63

LOCATION: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [19593 S. 48th St.]

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

WHEN: Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street].

COST: Tickets start at $20

Foodie Fridays

WHEN: Friday, June 10, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

LOCATION: Pioneer Park [8755 N 83rd Ave]

WHAT TO EXPECT: According to PS I Love AZ, there will be 10 food trucks, face painting and live music.

Arizona Snowbowl in the Springtime

Now if you want to get out of the valley for cooler temperatures, you’ll want to head out north and visit the Arizona Snowbowl. Here you can take a scenic ride that climbs up 11,500 feet high.



COST: 12 years and under $15; 13-and-up start at $19.

LOCATION: 9300 North Snowbowl Road in Flagstaff.

Endless views and crisp mountain air 🤩 Still planning out your weekend? Escape to the mountains and join us for a Scenic Gondola Ride up to 11,500’ on the Arizona Gondola.



Tickets are as low as $19 online! pic.twitter.com/jujiY6R8u5 — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) June 3, 2022

NEW PLACES TO TRY

TIPSY EGG: A new breakfast & brunch restaurant just opened in downtown Chandler! Tipsy Egg is making its mark in the historic part of town with its entrees and vibrant cocktails.

“We’ve done a really dynamic job creating a daily brunch kind-of scenario," said Niels Kreipke, co-owner & landowner of Tipsy Egg, to ABC15. "So you can come in for breakfast and you can come in here for lunch…the menu is available the entire time.”