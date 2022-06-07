Tipsy Egg: A look at the new daily brunch spot in downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A new breakfast & brunch restaurant just opened in downtown Chandler! Tipsy Egg is making its mark in the historic part of town with its entrees and vibrant cocktails.

Tipsy Egg| Evolve PR & Marketing

“We’ve done a really dynamic job creating a daily brunch kind-of scenario," said Niels Kreipke, co-owner & landowner of Tipsy Egg, to ABC15. "So you can come in for breakfast and you can come in here for lunch…the menu is available the entire time.”

MENU

“We also have a variety of exciting and fun cocktails. We do mimosa flights and large bloody marys with all kinds of ingredients,” said Kreipke. “And we have morning margaritas…. that are refreshing and delightful to have as your enjoying and kick-starting your day so to speak.”

Tipsy Egg| Evolve PR & Marketing Tipsy Egg: Cocktails and Mimosa Flight

MID-CENTURY VIBES

“So we came up with Tipsy Egg as a cocktail-forward breakfast place. And we thought that it’d be a great fit for downtown Chandler as the newest, latest, greatest restaurant that compliments everything else that’s been down here for a while,” said Kreipke to ABC15.

Guest are seated in a new mid-century look restaurant with décor that feels retro and cool.

NOT HIS FIRST RODEO

For the past 26 years Kreipke has been involved in real estate development & investing in new-upcoming local concepts, stating that his “goal has always been to offer unique experiences.”

According to Kreipke, he’s not a corporate restaurant “goer” and has helped start up many local businesses in the Valley, yet he admits that downtown Chandler is special to him. “I’ve always had big love and support for Downtown Chandler and that will continue. My first building that I ever bought was down here.

Fun fact: Kreipke is the owner of Recreo, that’s located in the same area as Tipsy Egg.

IF YOU GO: