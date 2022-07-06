Concerts, outdoor activities, sporting events, and a couple free events to take the whole family to are happening this weekend!
Here’s our round-up.
SUMMER NIGHTS AT BELL BANK PARK
This free event features: live music by western fusion & nick moody, yard games, water games, an obstacle course, and there will be food & drink options.
- WHEN: July 9 from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- LOCATION: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive in Mesa]
SUMMER OF SHARKS
Check out over 40 sharks and 14 different species at the aquarium; you can do the 30-minute guided tour of the “top Shark Waters exhibit.”
- WHEN: From now until July 31
- LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]
ARIZONA STATE CORNHOLE CHAMPIONSHIPS
This event is open to everyone and according to event officials, there will be “fifteen different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players.”
WHEN: July 8-10, 2022
Keep this in mind:
- This is a pre-register and pre-pay event.
- If you are not competing, there is a $10/day admission fee.
- LOCATION: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive in Mesa]
PSYCHIC MEDIUM MATT FRASER
Keep this in mind: All Sales Are Final and you must be 18 years of age or older to attend.
- LOCATION: Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St.]
- COST: Tickets Starting At $49.
FOUR PEAKS 8TH STREET BREWERY TOURS
The tour takes place in the original Four Peaks location that is over 100 years old and holds a lot of history. All guests must be at least 21 years old and flat, closed-toe shoes are required.
- COST: $12
- WHEN: Saturday, July 9.
- LOCATION: 1340 East 8th Street in Tempe.
INDIGENOUS DANCE EXPOSITION
The event is hosted by the Native Art Market and gives residents the chance to see Indigenous Performances and shop from local artists.
- LOCATION: Native Art Market [7215 E Main St.]
- WHEN: July 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Special guests Avril Lavigne & Willow
- COST: Tickets start at $24.50
- WHEN: July 11 at 8 p.m.
- LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]
- In case you go: No backpacks will be allowed at the event; bags must be within the 14″ x 14″ x 6″ size requirements.
CONCERT: ALEX ZURDO
WHEN: July 9 at 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre
COST: Tickets as low as $35.
CONCERT: INTOCABLE
WHEN: July 10 at 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre
COST: Tickets start at $52.50
RATTLERS VS KNIGHT HAWKS
WHEN: July 10 at 3:05 p.m.
COST: Tickets as low as $15
LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. COLORADO ROCKIES
Friday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m.
Saturday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m.
COST: Tickets as low as $19 on Friday, for Saturday $25.
Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
LOCATION: Arizona Broadway Theatre [7701 W Paradise Ln] WHEN: Musical runs now through July 17.
Summer of a Billion Bubbles
WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]
COST: Free