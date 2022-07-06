Concerts, outdoor activities, sporting events, and a couple free events to take the whole family to are happening this weekend!

Here’s our round-up.

SUMMER NIGHTS AT BELL BANK PARK

This free event features: live music by western fusion & nick moody, yard games, water games, an obstacle course, and there will be food & drink options.



WHEN: July 9 from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive in Mesa]

SUMMER OF SHARKS

Check out over 40 sharks and 14 different species at the aquarium; you can do the 30-minute guided tour of the “top Shark Waters exhibit.”



WHEN: From now until July 31

LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]



ARIZONA STATE CORNHOLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

This event is open to everyone and according to event officials, there will be “fifteen different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players.”

WHEN: July 8-10, 2022

Keep this in mind:



This is a pre-register and pre-pay event.

If you are not competing, there is a $10/day admission fee.

LOCATION: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive in Mesa]

PSYCHIC MEDIUM MATT FRASER

Keep this in mind: All Sales Are Final and you must be 18 years of age or older to attend.



LOCATION: Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St.]

COST: Tickets Starting At $49.

FOUR PEAKS 8TH STREET BREWERY TOURS

The tour takes place in the original Four Peaks location that is over 100 years old and holds a lot of history. All guests must be at least 21 years old and flat, closed-toe shoes are required.



COST: $12

WHEN: Saturday, July 9.

LOCATION: 1340 East 8th Street in Tempe.

INDIGENOUS DANCE EXPOSITION

The event is hosted by the Native Art Market and gives residents the chance to see Indigenous Performances and shop from local artists.



LOCATION: Native Art Market [7215 E Main St.]

WHEN: July 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MACHINE GUN KELLY TOUR



Special guests Avril Lavigne & Willow

COST: Tickets start at $24.50

WHEN: July 11 at 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

In case you go: No backpacks will be allowed at the event; bags must be within the 14″ x 14″ x 6″ size requirements.

CONCERT: ALEX ZURDO

WHEN: July 9 at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre

COST: Tickets as low as $35.

CONCERT: INTOCABLE

WHEN: July 10 at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre

COST: Tickets start at $52.50

RATTLERS VS KNIGHT HAWKS

WHEN: July 10 at 3:05 p.m.

COST: Tickets as low as $15

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. COLORADO ROCKIES

Friday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m.

COST: Tickets as low as $19 on Friday, for Saturday $25.

Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

LOCATION: Arizona Broadway Theatre [7701 W Paradise Ln] WHEN: Musical runs now through July 17.

Summer of a Billion Bubbles

WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]

COST: Free