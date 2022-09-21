Things to do this weekend: Beach volleyball, butterfly exhibit, taco festival and more

PHOENIX, AZ — Fall season officially kicks off on September 22! From a beach volleyball tournament to the return of a popular butterfly exhibit and taco festival… there’s lots to do this first weekend of fall!
Here’s our roundup of events that’ll keep the whole family entertained.
AVP PHOENIX CHAMPIONSHIPS
“The AVP Phoenix Championships is a totally unique event because it is the only event in the AVP’s 15-tournament season that will be played indoors on sand trucked in specifically for the event,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
CHECK THIS OUT: The process to line the Footprint Center with sand began Wednesday!
WHEN
- Friday, September 23, at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m.
COST: General Admission is $25; other seats and prices vary.
VENUE: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]
. @BetsiFlint was EVERYWHERE on this play!— AVP (@avpbeach) September 5, 2022
Falling just short of the Championship match, she and her partner, @kellyclaes3, still managed to punch their ticket to Phoenix after finishing Third in Chicago!#AVP2022 #NoHoldingBack pic.twitter.com/F8ZCZaRAI7
ROCKIN’ TACO STREET FEST
Expect live music, a Lucha Libre ring, and food vendors at this event.
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24 at 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- VENUE: 178 E Commonwealth Ave in Chandler
- The Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30
- Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.
- General admission [ages 8 and up] is $15 and children 7 and under enter for FREE.
- Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd
- Check out the deals and promotions, before you head out to state fairgrounds.
- WHEN: Special exhibit runs from September 24 to November 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- VENUE: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix.
The family-friendly event will feature live music, Ballet Folklorico, Lucha Libre, a Classic & Lowrider Car Show, and more, according to city officials.
- COST: Tickets [$10-$35] required for entry
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Old Town Peoria at 83rd & Grand Avenues
GAMES: Hermosillo vs. LMP-CO-OP TEAM
- September 23, Friday, at 7 p.m.
- September 24, Saturday, at 7 p.m.
VENUE: American Family Fields of Phoenix.
COST: Tickets range from $10 to $20
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- COST: Tickets range from $25 to $35.
- VENUE: Wasted Grain [7295 East Stetson Drive] in Scottsdale
ART & CULTURE MUSIC FESTIVAL: ‘PHOCHELLA’
- WHEN: September 24, Saturday,
- Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show runs from 3:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- VENUE: Rancho Ochoa [6638 W Broadway Rd] in Phoenix
- COST: $15
WILDERNESS WEEKEND MARKET
- WHEN: Every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- VENUE: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. [201 E. Roosevelt St.] in Phoenix
FREE ACTION & ADVENTURE FESTIVAL
- WHEN: September 24, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- COST: FREE
- VENUE: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale
GET UP TO 70 POUNDS OF FRESH PRODUCE FOR $15
If you’re looking for a way to get the most bang for your buck when buying fresh and nutritious produce, you’re going to want to check out your local Produce on Wheels Without Waste (POWWOW) event; here you can get up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for a required $15 contribution.
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- WHERE: Crossroads United Methodist Church [7901 N. Central Ave.] in Phoenix