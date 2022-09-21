Things to do this weekend: Beach volleyball, butterfly exhibit, taco festival and more

PHOENIX, AZ — Fall season officially kicks off on September 22! From a beach volleyball tournament to the return of a popular butterfly exhibit and taco festival… there’s lots to do this first weekend of fall!

Here’s our roundup of events that’ll keep the whole family entertained.

AVP PHOENIX CHAMPIONSHIPS

“The AVP Phoenix Championships is a totally unique event because it is the only event in the AVP’s 15-tournament season that will be played indoors on sand trucked in specifically for the event,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

WHEN



Friday, September 23, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m.

COST: General Admission is $25; other seats and prices vary.

VENUE: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

. @BetsiFlint was EVERYWHERE on this play!



Falling just short of the Championship match, she and her partner, @kellyclaes3, still managed to punch their ticket to Phoenix after finishing Third in Chicago!#AVP2022 #NoHoldingBack pic.twitter.com/F8ZCZaRAI7 — AVP (@avpbeach) September 5, 2022

ROCKIN’ TACO STREET FEST

Expect live music, a Lucha Libre ring, and food vendors at this event.

WHEN: Saturday, September 24 at 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

VENUE: 178 E Commonwealth Ave in Chandler

ARIZONA STATE FAIR

The Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30

Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.

General admission [ages 8 and up] is $15 and children 7 and under enter for FREE.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

Check out the deals and promotions, before you head out to state fairgrounds.

Arizona State Fair | Brianda Martinez

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS

WHEN: Special exhibit runs from September 24 to November 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VENUE: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix.

SOMOS PEORIA

The family-friendly event will feature live music, Ballet Folklorico, Lucha Libre, a Classic & Lowrider Car Show, and more, according to city officials.

COST: Tickets [$10-$35] required for entry

WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Old Town Peoria at 83rd & Grand Avenues

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA

GAMES: Hermosillo vs. LMP-CO-OP TEAM



September 23, Friday, at 7 p.m.

September 24, Saturday, at 7 p.m.

VENUE: American Family Fields of Phoenix.

COST: Tickets range from $10 to $20

SANGRIA FESTIVAL

WHEN: Saturday, September 24, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets range from $25 to $35.

VENUE: Wasted Grain [7295 East Stetson Drive] in Scottsdale

ART & CULTURE MUSIC FESTIVAL: ‘PHOCHELLA’

WHEN: September 24, Saturday,

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show runs from 3:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VENUE: Rancho Ochoa [6638 W Broadway Rd] in Phoenix

COST: $15

WILDERNESS WEEKEND MARKET

WHEN: Every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VENUE: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. [201 E. Roosevelt St.] in Phoenix

FREE ACTION & ADVENTURE FESTIVAL

WHEN: September 24, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: FREE

VENUE: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] in Scottsdale

GET UP TO 70 POUNDS OF FRESH PRODUCE FOR $15

If you’re looking for a way to get the most bang for your buck when buying fresh and nutritious produce, you’re going to want to check out your local Produce on Wheels Without Waste (POWWOW) event; here you can get up to 70 pounds of fresh produce for a required $15 contribution.