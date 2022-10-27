Things to do this last week of the Arizona State Fair 2022

PHOENIX — The end is near for the 2022 Arizona State Fair, but there are still lots of things you can do! Here’s our roundup of the new things, foods, and deals you should know about before heading out with the family.

PERFORMANCES TO CHECK OUT

ALL-STAR MONSTER TRUCKS: Get to see the big rides for free with fair admission on October 28-30.



BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES - TRIBUTE CONCERTS: “Once the sun sets, the Arizona State Fair turns into an all-star venue, where you can see shows honoring your favorite music icons,” read a press release sent to ABC15 by fair officials. Some of the ‘tribute’ concerts include Bruno Mars, AC/DC, Journey, Selena, and others. These performances are free to enjoy with your fair admission.

NEW FOOD TO TRY

A SWEET affair: The image below showcases, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy Funnel Cake, Cap'n Crunch Funnel Cake, Krispy Kreme Deep Fried Banana Split Sandwich, and Dole Whip Sandía.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez

SPICY AND SAVORY food: Some of the new items you’ll be seeing at the fair will include corn, Cheetos, and Birria! The image below showcases Tosti Elotes with Birria Beef, Takis Loco Ramen Gushers & Hot Cheeto Loco Bowl, and Birria Ramen.

ABC15| NICOLE GUTIERREZ Left to right: Birria Ramen, Takis Loco Ramen Gushers & Hot Cheeto Loco Bowl, and Tosti Elotes with Birria Beef.



DEALS AND PROMOTIONS

“READ AND RIDE”: This deal presented by SRP can get your kid free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read three books and fill out this form.



UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS: According to event officials, these wristbands will be available for PURCHASE ON-SITE ONLY every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $50.



“FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans/items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.



and St. Mary’s Food Bank. $3 FOOD: According to event officials, you’ll be able to enjoy $3 food every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO