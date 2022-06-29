PHOENIX — Hello July! This first weekend is jam-packed with sports, family activities, and free Fourth of July events happening across the Valley!

Here’s our round-up.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WHEN: Friday, July 1, at 4:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

COST: Tickets start at $20 each.

Arizona Rattlers vs. NAZ Wranglers

WHEN: Saturday, July 2, at 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

COST: Tickets as low as $11 each.

Phoenix Rising vs. Orange County SC

WHEN: Saturday, July 2, a 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $22 each.

LOCATION: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [19593 S. 48th St.]

Giveaway Item!



First 2,000 fans who arrive when gates open to the match this Saturday will receive this red, white, and blue Rising flag. Don't forget to arrive early.



🎟: https://t.co/m4xPpPqck2#RisingAsOne | @NAU pic.twitter.com/tcswOnAMlh — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) June 27, 2022

Summer of a Billion Bubbles

WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]

COST: Free

ARTOPIA

WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."



LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix

HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices start at $29.

The SpongeBob Musical

LOCATION: Arizona Broadway Theatre [7701 W Paradise Ln]

WHEN: Musical runs now through July 17.

Independence Day Celebration in Buckeye

The family events will food trucks, vendors, and live music. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m.



LOCATION: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Road]

WHEN: Saturday, July 2, from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

City of Surprise Independence Day Celebration

This event is free to the public and will have food trucks, inflatables for the kids, and you’ll be able to enjoy a fireworks show from the lawn.



WHEN: Saturday, July 2, from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. [fireworks display starts at 8:40 p.m.]

LOCATION: Mark Coronado Park [15850 N Bullard Ave.]

Firework Fest at Westgate

Other the main show, fireworks shows, there will be free face painting, a splash zone, and an “open-air beer garden with live music, games.”



WHEN: Sunday, July 3, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

LOCATION: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]

COST: Free

Light Up The Sky Celebration

The public has access to the tailgate parking, there will food trucks, games, a Kid Zone, live music, and a 25-minute fireworks show.

WHEN: Saturday, July 2, from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. (Fireworks show starts at 8:25 p.m.)

LOCATION: 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr. in Avondale.

COST: Free general admission

Fountain Hills Independence Day Fireworks Show

WHEN: Friday, July 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Boulevard]

COST: Free

"Red, White, And Choo-Choo"



LOCATION: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd]

WHAT TO EXPECT: Bounce houses, water slides, family field games, pie-eating contest for adults & kids, mechanical bull ride, no fireworks, Live DJ, and unlimited train and carousel rides.

WHEN: Sunday, July 3, from 4 p.m.– 9 p.m.

COST: $15 a person for anyone 12+, $5 a person ages 3 – 12, free for 2 under.

RED, WHITE AND FLOOM

According to the city of Tempe, there will be live music, activities for the children, and a “spectacular fire show choreographed to music on Tempe Town Lake."

WHEN: Sunday, July 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

COST: Entry is free for everyone, but food/beverages will be available for purchase.

Let's celebrate freedom together at Tempe Beach Park on July 3. There won't be fireworks but we will have floating flower flumes that shoot flames 30 feet into the air in time to music. Food, bands, family fun. https://t.co/bXgdmhVUxQ #tempeaz #ourtempe #millave #townlake pic.twitter.com/avyKyurBgt — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) June 24, 2022

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month and it's known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music and quite frankly- Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.



Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.

On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area. Here’s a list of those museums:

Heard Museum



Free admission from 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: 2301 N Central Ave,

Japanese Friendship Garden



Free admission from 5 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. with the last admission at 7 p.m.

Location: 1125 N. 3rd Avenue



Children’s Museum of Phoenix On the first Friday of each month, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to limited space, free admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tickets can only be acquired in-person, at the museum.



When: Friday, June 3, from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: 215 N. 7th Street

Phoenix Art Museum

On the first Friday of every month, this museum also offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.

