PHOENIX, AZ — Fourth of July is just around the corner, but some Valley cities already know they won’t be lighting up the sky with fireworks. The most common reason? Supply chain issues.

The city of Phoenix is canceling several Fourth of July events because of the fireworks shortage, stating the following: “Fabulous Phoenix Fourth, Light Up the Sky at the American Family Fields and After Dark in the Park will all be canceled this year due to supply chain issues affecting access to fireworks.”

The cities of Tempe and Chandler won’t have fireworks shows either, but they will host free Fourth of July celebrations.

RED, WHITE AND FLOOM

According to the city of Tempe, there will be live music, activities for the children, and a “spectacular fire show choreographed to music on Tempe Town Lake."



WHEN: Sunday, July 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

COST: Entry is free for everyone, but food/beverages will be available for purchase.

Let's celebrate freedom together at Tempe Beach Park on July 3. There won't be fireworks but we will have floating flower flumes that shoot flames 30 feet into the air in time to music. Food, bands, family fun. https://t.co/bXgdmhVUxQ #tempeaz #ourtempe #millave #townlake pic.twitter.com/avyKyurBgt — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) June 24, 2022

CHANDLER’S ALL-AMERICAN BASH

Here’s what to expect:



Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns will be performing from 7:05 p.m. to 8:05 p.m. and again from 8:25 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.

Yard games, glitter tattoos, and balloon art.

Food, beverage and snack vendors will be on-site.

WHEN: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.COST: Free

LOCATION: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Avenue]. According to the city, the following areas will be closed:

