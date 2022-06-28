GOODYEAR, AZ — Although Phoenix, Chandler, and Tempe won’t have fireworks this Fourth of July, other cities will.

Here’s where to head out Monday evening and see the sky light up with fireworks.

13th Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Lots of different things will be happening at this event, including: a Revolutionary War Reenactment, live music, a patriotic superhero stunt show, a splash zone, beer tents, and more.



WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. [Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.].

COST: Free.

LOCATION: Downtown Mesa [263 N. Center Street]

Star Spangled 4th

This patriotic celebration in Goodyear is set to have a live firework display at 9 p.m. Prior to the main event, you can enjoy live music, the kids can have fun in bounce houses, and you can participate in the giveaways there will be that night.



WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]

COST: Free.



Peoria's annual All-American Festival

The festival promises to have 15 inflatable water slides, more than 20 local vendors, a “spectacular” firework show, and other activities come Monday night.



WHEN: Monday, July 4, from 5 to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.]

COST: Free.

Gilbert 4th of July Celebration

The celebration will have live performances, aerial entertainment, and fireworks. According to city officials, activities will take place at the amphitheater and great lawn.



WHEN: Monday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. [Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.-“weather permitting.”].

LOCATION: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd].

COST: General admission is free, but the VIP Experience is an optional upgrade.

Red, White, & BOOM at The Wigwam

The resort partnered with the City of Litchfield Park to create this free patriotic event for the public.



LOCATION: The Blue Golf Course of The Wigwam [300 East Wigwam Blvd].

WHEN: Monday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

COST: Entry to the event is free and open to the public and “food and beverages are available for an additional charge.” You can purchase food & drink tickets right here.

Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms

Event activities include; food trucks, a petting zoo, live music, a beer garden, fireworks, and more.



WHEN: Monday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: $30 per car.

LOCATION: 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd in Queen Creek



2022 Great American 4th



WHEN: July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Copper Sky Regional Park [44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.]

COST: Event parking is limited and $10 day of the event, keep in mind there’s a complimentary shuttle service available from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

If you’re only interested in viewing the fireworks show, parking will open at 5 p.m. Keep in mind that this is a cashless event.



WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]; the entrance is off Bell Road and 95th St.

WHEN: Monday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

COST: $25 per car; you’ll have access to an outdoor food court.

As more events are announced, we'll update this listing.