'Artopia: The Immersive Art Experience' is headed to Phoenix: Here is what we know so far

PHOENIX — After a successful stint in Chicago, an immersive art exhibition is headed west to Phoenix.

Called "Artopia: The Immersive Art Experience," the exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."

It is set to open on March 18, 2022, though the exact location is being kept "secret" for now. Tickets are on sale and start at $29 per person.

"The immersive experience features murals, interactive projection mapping and sound reactive LEDs, allowing guests to fully surround themselves in the world of these artists," a news release said. It will reportedly feature national artists, as well as artists from Phoenix.

The pop-up experience is a collaboration between Chicago-based Superfrüit Presents, which creates immersive attractions for events and festivals, and Fever, an online ticketing platform.

Not many details about which artworks will be part of the Phoenix experience have been announced yet.

Both Immersive Van Gogh, an immersive art installation currently in Old Town Scottsdale, and The Friends Experience, which is coming to Paradise Valley later this month, made their various announcements in stages. All three are separate companies and experiences.

In an interview with AZCentral, one of the organizers said they selected Phoenix because of its rich art and culture scene, especially within the Roosevelt Row arts district that's known for its street and pop-up murals and First Friday art walk.

According to the website, the experience will be open Thursday - Sunday, from afternoon into evening hours. It's considered family-friendly and open to all. At the end of the self-guided tour, there is a VIP cocktail lounge for those 21+.

Visit artopiaexperience.com for details and updates.