The FRIENDS Experience coming to Phoenix in 2022

Attention, Phoenix — The FRIENDS Experience will be there for you in 2022!

The FRIENDS-themed tour will be hitting Phoenix, as well as Denver, Nashville, Toronto, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, the company announced.

At The FRIENDS Experience, you can walk through your favorite show sets like Monica’s kitchen and see the iconic FRIENDS fountain.

Spend some time in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, knock on Monica and Rachel’s purple door, and pivot Ross’s sofa.

Of course, you can also enjoy a re-creation of Central Perk and get a chance to buy exclusive merchandise.

The popular exhibition had successful tours in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and other cities, and a large flagship location is set up in New York City with even more FRIENDS sets.

The exact dates for the exhibition's run in Phoenix have not yet been announced, but you can sign up on the tour's waitlist to get the latest updates.