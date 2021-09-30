Things To Do in phoenix: 23 pumpkin patches, fall festivals, and events this weekend around town | Oct. 1-3, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the fall activities, events, festivals, and shows happening around town.

PUMPKIN PATCHES

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (closed Sundays)

Cost: $10

EVENTS

2021 Arizona State Fair (Oct. 1 - 30, Wednesday - Sunday)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007

Time: Opening Day, 5 p.m.; regular hours: Wednesday - Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12 general admission; food, games, and rides are additional costs

Flagstaff Oktoberfest (Oct. 2, 2021)

Where: Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $5-$7, food and drink are extra costs

Disney on Ice - Let’s Celebrate (Sept. 30 - Oct. 3)

Where: Footprint Center, 201 E Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Showtimes vary by date. Check schedule.

Cost: $20+

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Maroon 5 (Oct. 1)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $39.50+

Note: Printed proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test required

Monster Jam (Oct 2)

Where: State Farm Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $23+

Pedal Haus Oktoberfest Block Party (Oct. 2, 2021)

Where: Pedal Haus in downtown Tempe and downtown Chandler

Time: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. (tickets required for Chandler location)

Cost: $10-$12 in advance; drink and food specials, contests, and music

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim (Oct. 2)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Third Portal Fest (Oct. 3, 2021)

Where: 4619 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Alanis Morisette (Oct. 3)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces (Oct. 3)

Where: Desert Financial Arena, 600 E Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $13+

ONGOING

Hamilton The Musical (Sept. 8 - Oct. 10)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: Showtimes vary by date, some matinee performances available

Cost: $49; final performances have limited tickets, some resale seats up for $100+

Lerner + Loewe's Camelot (Sept. 15 - Oct. 24)

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Admission: $44+

Chicago The Musical (Sept. 19 - Oct. 30)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: 5:30 p.m. most nights, some matinee shows available.

Cost: Varies by show

New Arizona Highways exhibition at Phoenix Zoo: Art on the Wild Side (Sept. 10, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022)

Where: Phoenix Zoo's Savanna Gallery

Time: Open during zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20 - $30

About: See more than 50 large photographs taken around Arizona from nine of Arizona Highways' photographers.

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

