Fall fun in Arizona 2021: 6 farms to visit around the Valley

PHOENIX — Fall in Arizona means cooler temperatures, dining outside, mid-day hikes, watching the leaves change color in northern Arizona, and spending a festive day at the farm.

Farms around the state will be opening soon for the season with pumpkin patches, hayrides, petting zoos, and small amusement rides.

Related: 18 fall festivals happening around the Valley

Related: 20 things to do this weekend around the Valley

Here is what each has in store for the season.

Mother Nature’s Farm

Open Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021

Mother Nature’s Farm is a family-owned and operated farm in Gilbert, near Baseline and Gilbert roads. Kids can enjoy a hayride, feed some of the farm’s animals, such as pigs, goats, donkeys, and cows, or climb on the spider web crawl. There is a pumpkin patch and Maneau’s Munchies, a small store with hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and other treats. Admission is $10.

What to know: Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021; Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; $10 per person; 1663 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233. More information.

MacDonald’s Ranch

Oct. 1 - 31, 2021

Venture up to MacDonald’s Ranch in Scottsdale for an “old west” experience with pony rides, train rides, and panning for gold. There is also a haybale maze, pedal cars, a mechanical bull, and a pumpkin patch. Admission is $10 and includes the petting zoo, panning for gold, maze, pedal cars, lawn games, and photo opps. Other activities, food, and drink are separate costs.

What to know: Oct. 1-31, 2021; Open Monday, Wednesday - Sunday (closed Tuesdays), 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; $10 per person Monday, Wednesday - Friday, and $12 on Saturday and Sunday; 26540 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. More information.

Tolmachoff Farms’ Pumpkin Days

Oct. 1 - 31, 2021

Tolmachoff Farms opens in October for its yearly “Pumpkin Days” events with a pumpkin patch, a six-acre corn maze, and other activities. There is a mini corn maze for the little ones, a petting zoo, pedal cart track, train ride, and a jumping pillow activity. Admission is $15 and includes both mazes, petting zoo, and play areas. There are additional costs for the train ride, tomato cannon, and food vendors.

What to know: Oct. 1 - 31, 2021; Open Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday; $15 per person; 5726 N. 75th Avenue, Glendale AZ 85303. More information.

Vertuccio Farms

Oct. 1 - 31, 2021

Stay cool at Vertuccio Farms in Mesa for their yearly fall activities and festival days. The farm is home to a large corn maze -- this year’s design featured an outline of the state, a large cactus, heart, and pumpkin, petting zoo, barrel train rides, mini-golf, hay climb, pumpkins, and other activities. Admission is $12.

Where to know: Oct. 1-31, 2021; Open Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; admission is $12, some activities are additional costs; 4011 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212. More information.

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party

Oct. 1-31, 2021

The Pumpkin & Chili Party, a staple fall event at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, returns for its 24th year in 2021. The yearly festival featured a four-acre pumpkin patch, 10-acre celebrity maze, four-acre corn maze, and a number of attractions, such as zip lines, mini-golf, a petting zoo, pig races, bonfires, and marshmallow roasting. Admission is $23.95 per person.

What to know: Oct. 1-31, 2021; Open Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (closed Monday - Wednesday); admission is $23.95 per person, pumpkins, food, and train ride are separate costs; 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Rocker & Farm Patch’s Sunflower Field

Oct. 14 - Nov. 7, 2021

Imagine standing amongst four acres of yellow, bloomed sunflowers? That’s the showstopper at Rocker & Farm Patch in Buckeye, Arizona. The farm will also have a pumpkin patch, cotton field, tractor tires for kids to climb on, a pyramid built out of hay, and a jumping pillow attraction. Admission is $6 per person. Some activities have additional costs.