20 events and festivals happening around Phoenix this weekend | Sept. 24 - 26, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, shows, and exhibitions happening around town.

Related: 18 fall festivals still happening around the Valley

Sponsored event

Generation Radio Concert (Sept. 24, 2021)

Where: The Vista Center For The Arts, 15660 North Parkview Place, Surprise, AZ 85374

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $25+

About: From Rock & Roll to the broken roads, the journey that led them to become… Generation Radio. Made up of musical legends - two-time Grammy Award-winning Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, former lead singer and drummer of Journey, Deen Castronovo, and former lead vocalist and bass player of the multi-platinum band Chicago for over 30 years, Jason Scheff, are joined by Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton.

The Vista Center for the Arts is a sponsor of ABC15.

Oktoberfest at the Fountain (Sept. 24 & 25)

Where: Fountain Hills

Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $10, food, drink, and activities are additional costs

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. L.A. Dodgers (Sept. 24-26, 2021)

Where: Chase Field

Time: Friday, 6:40 p.m., Saturday, 5:10 p.m, and Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Cost: $24+

About: Fireworks scheduled after Friday night’s game. Chase Field has a clear bag policy.

Last weekend of the season: Salt River Tubing (Sept. 24-26, 2021)

Where: 9200 North Bush Highway, Mesa, AZ 85215

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (last tube rental at 1 p.m.)

Cost: $19+

Luke Bryan: Proud to be right here Tour (Sept. 24, 2021)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $51+

Rockin’ Taco Street Fest (Sept. 25, 2021)

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Time: Noon to 9 p.m.

Cost: $12 online and in advance, $20 at the door (food and drink are extra)

Somos Peoria (Sept. 25, 2021)

Where: Old Town Peoria, 83rd and Grand avenues

Time: 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 for general admission, $35 for VIP; food, drink, and some activities may have additional costs

I Love Mesa Day (Sept. 25, 2021)

Where: Downtown Mesa at various businesses and venues

Time: Events planned from 8 a.m. until the evening

About: Farms Market from 8 a.m. - noon, activations and promotions at local businesses from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Michael Franti Trio and Young The Giant concerts at Mesa Amphitheatre (advanced registration required).

Arizona State vs. Colorado (Sept. 25)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Note: Face coverings are strongly recommended, but not required. Sun Devil Stadium has a clear bag policy.

John Legend (Sept. 25, 2021)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $61.50+

KISS: End of the Road World Tour (Sept. 26, 2021)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39.50+

ONGOING

Arizona Restaurant Week (Sept. 17 - 26, 2021)

Where: 150 participating restaurants, primarily in the Valley

Time: Normal restaurant hours

Cost: Each restaurant has a three-course menu for either $33, $44, or $55 (new this year). Some are for two people, some include a drink, and others include an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Pumpkin Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Time: Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary for guests staying at the resort; for non-guests, parking/admission is $75 per vehicle for self-parking (includes four wristbands) or $108 for valet (included six wristbands); additional wristbands are $18. Some rides and activities have additional fees.

Garlic Week at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Sept. 17 - 26, 2021)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Time: Monday - Thursday, Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free; tours are $7 per person, food, drinks, snacks, olive oil available for purchase

Black Theatre Troupe's Sistas the Musical (Sept. 10 - 26, 2021)

Where: Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

Time: Most evenings start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees also available

Cost: $44

Chicago The Musical (Sept. 19 - Oct. 30)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: 5:30 p.m. most nights, some matinee shows available.

Cost: Varies by show

New Arizona Highways exhibition at Phoenix Zoo: Art on the Wild Side (Sept. 10, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022)

Where: Phoenix Zoo's Savanna Gallery

Time: Open during zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20 - $30About: See more than 50 large photographs taken around Arizona from nine of Arizona Highways' photographers.

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9

About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.