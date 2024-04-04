Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Final Four Fan Fest, March Madness Music Festival, Maricopa County Fair, AZ Bike Week

Final Four Fan Fest.png
Zack Perry
Final Four Fan Fest.png
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:06:24-04

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on April 5-7.

Friday, April 5

Arizona Bike Week

When: Now - April 7
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $55

Maricopa County Fair

When: Now - April 14, 2024 (Closed Mon-Wed)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Tickets start at $10

MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR
MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR

March Madness Music Festival: ZEDD with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf

When: 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Zedd, Anton Zaslavski
Zedd performs at Oasis during Art Basel Miami on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

WHAT TO KNOW: March Madness' biggest week is in the Valley

First Friday

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m. on Arizona 61
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $139

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $95

Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John

When: 7:30 p.m
Where: ASU Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale
Cost: $55 admission

Piano Men- Generations – The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John.jpeg

Don Omar at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $130

Don Omar - Desert Diamond Arena.jpeg

Saturday, April 6

Gilbert Global Village Festival

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Civic Center Lawn, Gilbert
Cost: Free Admission

Gilbert Global Village Festival

2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival: Jonas Brothers

When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas
FILE - Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NCAA Men’s Final Four: Purdue vs. North Carolina State

When: 3:09 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $350

NCAA Men’s Final Four: UConn vs. Alabama

When: 5:49 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $350

WHAT TO KNOW: March Madness' biggest week is in the Valley

Fountain Hills Music Festival at Fountain Park

When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Fountain Park
Cost: Free Admission

Fountain Hills Music Festival.png

Brett Goldstein at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $82

BRETT GOLDSTEIN.jpeg

Sunday, April 7

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $80

March Madness Music Festival: Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges

When: 2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Marcus Mumford, Mumford & Sons
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

—-----

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo