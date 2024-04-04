Things to do: Final Four Fan Fest, March Madness Music Festival, Maricopa County Fair, AZ Bike Week

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on April 5-7.
Friday, April 5
When: Now - April 7
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $55
When: Now - April 14, 2024 (Closed Mon-Wed)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Tickets start at $10
March Madness Music Festival: ZEDD with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf
When: 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
WHAT TO KNOW: March Madness' biggest week is in the Valley
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m. on Arizona 61
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $139
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $95
Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John
When: 7:30 p.m
Where: ASU Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale
Cost: $55 admission
Don Omar at Desert Diamond Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $130
Saturday, April 6
Gilbert Global Village Festival
When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Civic Center Lawn, Gilbert
Cost: Free Admission
2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival: Jonas Brothers
When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
NCAA Men’s Final Four: Purdue vs. North Carolina State
When: 3:09 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $350
NCAA Men’s Final Four: UConn vs. Alabama
When: 5:49 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $350
Fountain Hills Music Festival at Fountain Park
When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Fountain Park
Cost: Free Admission
Brett Goldstein at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $82
Sunday, April 7
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $80
March Madness Music Festival: Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges
When: 2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
