Things to do: Final Four Fan Fest, March Madness Music Festival, Maricopa County Fair, AZ Bike Week

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on April 5-7.

Friday, April 5

Arizona Bike Week

When: Now - April 7

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Maricopa County Fair

When: Now - April 14, 2024 (Closed Mon-Wed)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Tickets start at $10

March Madness Music Festival: ZEDD with Reneé Rapp and Remi Wolf

When: 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Zedd performs at Oasis during Art Basel Miami on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

WHAT TO KNOW: March Madness' biggest week is in the Valley

First Friday

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m. on Arizona 61

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $139

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $95

Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John

When: 7:30 p.m

Where: ASU Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale

Cost: $55 admission

Don Omar at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $130

Saturday, April 6

Gilbert Global Village Festival

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Civic Center Lawn, Gilbert

Cost: Free Admission

2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival: Jonas Brothers

When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP FILE - Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NCAA Men’s Final Four: Purdue vs. North Carolina State

When: 3:09 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $350

NCAA Men’s Final Four: UConn vs. Alabama

When: 5:49 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $350

Fountain Hills Music Festival at Fountain Park

When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park

Cost: Free Admission

Brett Goldstein at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $82

Sunday, April 7

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $80

March Madness Music Festival: Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Leon Bridges

When: 2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

