Things to do: Father’s Day at Chase Field, Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour, X Ambassadors, Midnight Madness

PHOENIX — Father’s Day weekend is here! Celebrate Dad with these fun events around the Valley on June 14-16.

Friday, June 14

Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour

When: Now - June 16

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

When: Now - June 23

Where: Herberger Theater Center

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Valley Youth Theatre

Children's Museum of Phoenix 16th Birthday Celebration

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free with Paid Museum Admission

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Pride Night: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Diamondbacks

X Ambassadors - TOWNIE: NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: $41.25 General Admission Floor Ticket

Batman: Live in Concert (35th anniversary)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Saturday, June 15

Lavender Festival

When: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm, Wilcox

Cost: General Admission $6 | 12 and under Free

Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm

IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Native American Recognition Day: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Arizona Diamondbacks

Midnight Madness

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: $20 Spectator Ticket, $45 Drag Racing Tech Card

Firebird Motorsports Park

Sunday, June 16

DEALS: Father's Day specials, BOGOs, and more Valley savings for the family

WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $32

Father’s Day Giveaway: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — MAY 16: Promo item shoot on May 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

—--

