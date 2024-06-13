Things to do: Father’s Day at Chase Field, Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour, X Ambassadors, Midnight Madness

PHOENIX — Father’s Day weekend is here! Celebrate Dad with these fun events around the Valley on June 14-16.
Friday, June 14
When: Now - June 16
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
When: Now - June 23
Where: Herberger Theater Center
Cost: Tickets start around $20
Children's Museum of Phoenix 16th Birthday Celebration
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free with Paid Museum Admission
Pride Night: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
X Ambassadors - TOWNIE: NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: $41.25 General Admission Floor Ticket
Batman: Live in Concert (35th anniversary)
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, June 15
When: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm, Wilcox
Cost: General Admission $6 | 12 and under Free
IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Native American Recognition Day: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $20 Spectator Ticket, $45 Drag Racing Tech Card
Sunday, June 16
WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Father’s Day Giveaway: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39
