Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Father’s Day at Chase Field, Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour, X Ambassadors, Midnight Madness

Weekend Events June 14-16.png
Arizona Diamondbacks, Firebird Motorsports Park, Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour, AP Images
Weekend Events June 14-16.png
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 13, 2024

PHOENIX — Father’s Day weekend is here! Celebrate Dad with these fun events around the Valley on June 14-16. 

Friday, June 14

Peter Pan: Broadway on Tour

When: Now - June 16
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

When: Now - June 23
Where: Herberger Theater Center
Cost: Tickets start around $20

Willy Wonka.png

Children's Museum of Phoenix 16th Birthday Celebration

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free with Paid Museum Admission

CMoP’s Sweet Sixteen Birthday Celebration!.jpeg

Pride Night: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m. 
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Pride Night.jpeg

X Ambassadors - TOWNIE: NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: $41.25 General Admission Floor Ticket

Batman: Live in Concert (35th anniversary)

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start around $80

Saturday, June 15

Lavender Festival

When: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
Where: Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm, Wilcox
Cost: General Admission $6 | 12 and under Free

Lavender.jpeg

IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12

Native American Recognition Day: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m. 
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33

Native American Recognition Day.jpeg

Midnight Madness

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $20 Spectator Ticket, $45 Drag Racing Tech Card

Midnight Madness.jpeg

Sunday, June 16

DEALS: Father's Day specials, BOGOs, and more Valley savings for the family

WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 12 p.m. 
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $32

Father’s Day Giveaway: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m. 
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39

Promo item shoot
PHOENIX, AZ — MAY 16: Promo item shoot on May 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

—--

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen