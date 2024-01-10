Things to do: Disney On Ice, Impractical Jokers, Home & Garden Show, MLK Day March

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! There are so many events happening around the Valley, including parades and events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday, January 12

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

When: Jan. 11-14

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

State Farm Stadium RV Show

When: Jan. 11 - 14 | 9 a.m. - Dusk

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free Parking and Free Admission

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Jan. 12 - 14

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $5 Adults | Free for 12 and under

Saturday, January 13

Experience China

When: Jan. 13-14

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with paid museum admission

Itty Bitty Open (JGAA)

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations around The Valley

Cost: Free

Blue Zones Project Scottsdale

When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: Free Admission

Chandler Multicultural Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Chandler

Cost: Free

Copper State Beer Fest

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Riverview Park, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $55 | DD Entry starts at $20

Powerhouse: Kevin Gates, Young Nudy, Tech N9ne and More

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $70

The Commodores

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Vista Center for the Arts, Surprise

Cost: Tickets starting at $70

50 Shades of Funny

When: 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts

Cost: $25 General Admission

Sunday, January 14

Southwest Gospel Music Festival

When: Jan. 12-14

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Single show tickets start at $35

Paint and Sip at Aunt Chilada's

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Aunt Chilada’s, Tempe

Cost: $45 General Admission

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $45.75

Monday, January 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Festival

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Mesa MLK Celebration Parade and Festival

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street, Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

