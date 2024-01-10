Things to do: Disney On Ice, Impractical Jokers, Home & Garden Show, MLK Day March

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! There are so many events happening around the Valley, including parades and events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Friday, January 12
Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto
When: Jan. 11-14
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: Jan. 11 - 14 | 9 a.m. - Dusk
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Parking and Free Admission
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
When: Jan. 12 - 14
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $5 Adults | Free for 12 and under
Saturday, January 13
When: Jan. 13-14
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission
When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Multiple Locations around The Valley
Cost: Free
When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free Admission
Chandler Multicultural Festival
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: Free
When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Riverview Park, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $55 | DD Entry starts at $20
Powerhouse: Kevin Gates, Young Nudy, Tech N9ne and More
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $70
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Vista Center for the Arts, Surprise
Cost: Tickets starting at $70
When: 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts
Cost: $25 General Admission
Sunday, January 14
Southwest Gospel Music Festival
When: Jan. 12-14
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Single show tickets start at $35
Paint and Sip at Aunt Chilada's
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Aunt Chilada’s, Tempe
Cost: $45 General Admission
Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $45.75
Looking for more comedy shows to go to this year? Check out ABC15's list of comedians coming to the Valley in 2024!
Monday, January 15
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Festival
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Mesa MLK Celebration Parade and Festival
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street, Mesa
Cost: Free Admission
