Things to do: Disney On Ice, Impractical Jokers, Home & Garden Show, MLK Day March

Check out things to do in the Valley this weekend!
Disney on Ice and AP
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 10, 2024
PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! There are so many events happening around the Valley, including parades and events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday, January 12

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

When: Jan. 11-14
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

State Farm Stadium RV Show

When: Jan. 11 - 14 | 9 a.m. - Dusk
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Parking and Free Admission

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Jan. 12 - 14
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $5 Adults | Free for 12 and under

Saturday, January 13

Experience China

When: Jan. 13-14
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with paid museum admission

Itty Bitty Open (JGAA)

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Multiple Locations around The Valley
Cost: Free

Blue Zones Project Scottsdale

When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free Admission

Chandler Multicultural Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: Free

Copper State Beer Fest

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Riverview Park, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $55 | DD Entry starts at $20

Powerhouse: Kevin Gates, Young Nudy, Tech N9ne and More

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $70

The Commodores

When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Vista Center for the Arts, Surprise
Cost: Tickets starting at $70

50 Shades of Funny

When: 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts
Cost: $25 General Admission

Sunday, January 14

Southwest Gospel Music Festival

When: Jan. 12-14
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Single show tickets start at $35

Paint and Sip at Aunt Chilada's

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Aunt Chilada’s, Tempe
Cost: $45 General Admission

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $45.75

Looking for more comedy shows to go to this year? Check out ABC15's list of comedians coming to the Valley in 2024!

Monday, January 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Festival

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Mesa MLK Celebration Parade and Festival

When: 11 a.m.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street, Mesa
Cost: Free Admission

