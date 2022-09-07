Things to do: Cardinals game, Hot Wheels Legends Tour, concerts and more

PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for things to do this weekend? FOOTBALL IS BACK and the Cardinals have a home game! If sports isn't your thing there's also a Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop, concerts and several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley.

Here’s our full round-up of events and attractions to keep the whole family entertained!

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

“Ballet Under the Stars allows Arizona communities to enjoy dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes, and beautiful Arizona weather,” stated Ballet Arizona. All performances begin at 7 p.m.



COST: Free and open to the public.

SHOW TIMES:

Thursday, September 8, at Fountain Park.

Friday, September 9, at Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park.

Saturday, September 10, at Steele Indian School Park.

Sunday, September 11, at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater.

BETTER PIGGIES RESCUE ‘TOURS’

The pig-dedicated sanctuary located in Cave Creek is now offering tours of its facility where you can “meet the pigs, hear rescue stories, get involved with the sanctuary” and more.



COST: $20 per person.

LOCATION: Better Piggies Rescue is located in North Phoenix off of 24th St and Carefree Highway.

MAKE YOUR MARK

WHAT IS IT: The Mesa Arts Center campus opens its studios to unveil “four new visionary art exhibitions at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.”



VENUE: Mesa Arts Center [One East Main Street].



EXHIBITS:

The Moleskine Project [September 9 – December 4]

Living in Delusionville, Ron English [ September 9 – January 22, 2023]

Dark Matter, Giorgiko [September 9- January 29, 2023]

Children of Divorce, Reen Barrera [September 9 – January 15, 2023]

Like Father, Like Son…Such and Champ Styles [September 9 – January 1, 2023]

THE BOOK OF WILL IS A LOVE LETTER TO SHAKESPEARE

“The Book of Will is written for the people of today and makes Shakespeare accessible to the masses. The story exemplifies the importance of deep connections to family and the value of unwavering friendships,” stated Melissa Rain Anderson, director of the play.

Cost varies.

HOT WHEELS LEGENDS TOUR

Check-out exotics, muscle cars and even “custom rat rods and restomod trucks” at this event. Want to show off your vehicle? Register here so you can be a part of the event.

COST: Free, family-friendly event

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION: The Walmart in Gilbert, located at 2501 South Market Street

CONCERT: KENDRICK LAMAR - THE BIG STEPPERS TOUR

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, at 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $144.

VENUE: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street]

CONCERT: ALICIA THE WORLD TOUR

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m.

COST: As of now, tickets start at $175.

VENUE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St]



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VS. ARIZONA CARDINALS

WHEN: Sunday, September 11, at 1:25 p.m.

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr in Glendale]

COST: As of now, tickets start at $244.

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS AND TOURS

OdySea Aquarium is bringing back in-person animal encounters and tours that feature: a sloth, behind-the-scenes shark tours, and stingray feeds.



LOCATION: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100]

WHEN: Weekends and select weekdays this fall.



EXHIBIT: THE TECHNOLOGY OF TRANSPORTATION

According to a press release, you’ll have a chance to rebuild a virtual engine, ride a hovercraft, learn to fly a drone, and more.



WHEN: The exhibit is available from September 2 until January 2, 2023

COST: member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95], and children under 3 are free.

LOCATION: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St. in Phoenix].

