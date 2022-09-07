September 11 ceremonies and events taking place in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — There are several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley this weekend. Here’s our round-up.
TEMPE HEALING FIELD
LOCATION: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.]
EVENT DETAILS:
- The flags will stand from 9/9-9/11
- There’s a Saturday, Sept. 10, evening Freedom Concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- A Tribute/Candlelight Vigil will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.
TUNNEL TO TOWERS 5K RUN/WALK
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Parkway]
KEEP THIS IN MIND: Registration ends Sept. 10.
PATRIOT DAY MEMORIAL CLIMB
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 8 a.m.
LOCATION: Victory Steps at Verrado [Trail 340, North Verrado Way]
EVENT DETAILS:
- 5:15 a.m. - First heat of step climbers
- 5:30 a.m. - Ceremony begins
- 5:46 a.m. - Bell ringing
- 7:30 a.m. - Honor Guard closes the ceremony
TOWN OF GILBERT 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11
LOCATION: 9/11 Memorial Plaza [50 E. Civic Center Drive]
EVENT DETAILS:
- Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the Tribute in Light is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. where “two beams of light will be projected into the sky to symbolize the World Trade Center's twin towers.”
9/11 TOWER CHALLENGE
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 to 10 a.m.
REGISTER ONLINE: 100club.org/911tc2022/
VENUE: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale.
9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
WHEN: Saturday, September 10
EVENT DETAILS:
- 4 p.m. - Registration opens
- 6:30 p.m. - Opening ceremony
- 7 p.m. - Stair climb begins
- 9 p.m. - Stair climb ends/after party begins.