September 11 ceremonies and events taking place in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — There are several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley this weekend. Here’s our round-up.

TEMPE HEALING FIELD

LOCATION: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.]

EVENT DETAILS:



The flags will stand from 9/9-9/11

There’s a Saturday, Sept. 10, evening Freedom Concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

A Tribute/Candlelight Vigil will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS 5K RUN/WALK

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

KEEP THIS IN MIND: Registration ends Sept. 10.

PATRIOT DAY MEMORIAL CLIMB

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 8 a.m.

LOCATION: Victory Steps at Verrado [Trail 340, North Verrado Way]

EVENT DETAILS:



5:15 a.m. - First heat of step climbers

5:30 a.m. - Ceremony begins

5:46 a.m. - Bell ringing

7:30 a.m. - Honor Guard closes the ceremony

TOWN OF GILBERT 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11

LOCATION: 9/11 Memorial Plaza [50 E. Civic Center Drive]

EVENT DETAILS:



Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the Tribute in Light is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. where “two beams of light will be projected into the sky to symbolize the World Trade Center's twin towers.”

9/11 TOWER CHALLENGE

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 to 10 a.m.

REGISTER ONLINE: 100club.org/911tc2022/

VENUE: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale.

9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB

WHEN: Saturday, September 10

EVENT DETAILS:

