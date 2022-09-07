Watch Now
September 11 ceremonies and events taking place in the Valley this weekend

Annual 9/11 tribute in Tempe continues Monday
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 07, 2022
PHOENIX — There are several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley this weekend. Here’s our round-up.

TEMPE HEALING FIELD
LOCATION: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.]
  • The flags will stand from 9/9-9/11
  • There’s a Saturday, Sept. 10, evening Freedom Concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
  • A Tribute/Candlelight Vigil will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS 5K RUN/WALK 
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Tempe Beach Park [80 W. Rio Salado Parkway]
KEEP THIS IN MIND: Registration ends Sept. 10.

PATRIOT DAY MEMORIAL CLIMB
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 8 a.m.
LOCATION: Victory Steps at Verrado [Trail 340, North Verrado Way]
  • 5:15 a.m. - First heat of step climbers
  • 5:30 a.m. - Ceremony begins
  • 5:46 a.m. - Bell ringing
  • 7:30 a.m. - Honor Guard closes the ceremony

TOWN OF GILBERT 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11
LOCATION: 9/11 Memorial Plaza [50 E. Civic Center Drive]
  • Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the Tribute in Light is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. where “two beams of light will be projected into the sky to symbolize the World Trade Center's twin towers.”

9/11 TOWER CHALLENGE
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 to 10 a.m.
REGISTER ONLINE: 100club.org/911tc2022/
VENUE: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland Avenue] in Glendale.

TOWN OF GILBERT 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY
LOCATION: 50 E Civic Center Dr. in Gilbert
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11.

  • The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and the Tribute in Light is from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
WHEN: Saturday, September 10
  • 4 p.m. - Registration opens
  • 6:30 p.m. - Opening ceremony
  • 7 p.m. - Stair climb begins
  • 9 p.m. - Stair climb ends/after party begins.
