Things to do: Barrett-Jackson, Lunar New Year festivities, and more

PHOENIX, AZ — This weekend is packed with FUN! If you have a car enthusiast in your family, want to take part in an illuminated race, or celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Valley, here’s where to head!

ZOO MOVE & GROOVE 5K RUN



Cost: $50 before Jan. 20 and will then rise to $60

When: Saturday, January 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]

BARRETT-JACKSON'S COLLECTOR CAR AUCTION



Cost: Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.

Single-day admission prices vary. Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89. Children 12 and under are free with an accompanying paying adult’ on --January 21, according to event officials. Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.

When: The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]

WINTER ART ON THE BOARDWALK



What to expect: Support local at the winter art on the boardwalk event in Scottsdale. The event runs through Sunday and features fine arts, crafts, home décor and more.

Cost: Free

When: Event runs from January 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 East Vía de Ventura] in Scottsdale

PHOENIX CHINESE WEEK CULTURE & CUISINE FESTIVAL



What to expect: Food vendors, beer garden, souvenir and craft vendors, martial art demonstrations, traditional Chinese dances, musical performances, photo booths and more. Activities included a Chopstick pick up contest and open table tennis!

Cost: Free

When: January 21 [9 a.m.- 5 p.m.] and January 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix

LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL AT DESERT RIDGE



What to expect: It’s the year of the rabbit! See performances, dances, and art at this Valley event.

Cost: Free

When: Saturday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd] in Phoenix

CHANDLER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL



What to expect: Featuring more than 120 films from over 35 countries. Various workshops to attend, film and market expo, awards ceremony, discussion panels, and celebrity appearances like Rob Schneider. Click here to see the full festival lineup.

Cost: tickets range from $25-$50

When: January 22-29

Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinema [1 W. Chandler Blvd.] in Chandler

THE CAREFREE FINE ART & WINE FESTIVAL



Cost: Admission is $5 and free for Carefree residents

When: January 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Carefree [101 Easy Street]

ART OF THE COWGIRL

