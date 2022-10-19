Things to do: AZ Drone Fest, ‘Día de Los Muertos’ Festival and more

PHOENIX — Looking for fun and spooky events to head out to this weekend? Here’s your lineup of festivals, shows and candy bashes taking place in the Valley!

SELENA MARIA SINGS

Show times available: Weekends [October 22 – November], Saturdays 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays at 1 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street]

Cost: Tickets start at $13



FLAMENCO INTIMO

When: There are performances on October 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - Stage 2 [7380 E 2nd St]

Cost: Tickets start at $30.50

Kicking off this October, Flamenco Intimo returns to #ScottsdaleArts with unforgettable dance and music. Don’t miss this popular series as it’s sure to sell out. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://t.co/4pkZeGuzsY. pic.twitter.com/Sit4KEhk5v — Scottsdale Arts (@ScottsdaleArts) September 24, 2022

SPOOKY SCIENCE

The Arizona Science Center has an interesting exhibit sure to make an interesting month for the whole family!

When: Events run till October 31, the Science center is open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

Cost: Activities are included with general admission, children under 3 enter free.

MAKING STRIDES OF PHOENIX

When: Saturday, October 22

Schedule: Registration opens at 7 a.m./ stage program begins at 8:00 a.m. / official walk start is 8:30 a.m.

Where: TEMPE BEACH PARK [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE MESA ARTS CENTER

When: October 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to expect: artist demonstrations, food vendors will be on-site, family activities, an Altar contest, a Mercado Market Place, and more.

Cost: Free

ARIZONA JAZZ FEST

When: October 21 -23

Where: High Street North [5415 East High Street]

Cost: 3-Day Pass [$225 – $435], Friday 10/21 Single Day Ticket [$75 – $130], Saturday and Sunday Single Day Ticket [$75- $115].

HISPANIC FAMILY FIESTA

This event hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks will have live entertainment by Freddy Vega Jr. and Marca Registrada.

When: Saturday, October 22, at 11 a.m.

Cost: General admission is $18

We’re hosting our first-ever Hispanic Family Fiesta this Saturday!



Join us for live music and authentic Mexican dishes: https://t.co/P0xTgQMTDO pic.twitter.com/OUtuBrEsuQ — Chase Field (@ChaseField) October 18, 2022

AZDRONEFEST: FILM FESTIVAL & UAS EXPO

When: October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Grand Canyon University [3300 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix

Cost: Only tickets available are $30 and they’re the VIP Pass

RELATED: Fall 2022 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

CEMETERY TOUR IN MESA

The event is hosted by the Mesa Historical Society.

Location: Mesa Cemetery [1212 N. Center St.]

When: Saturday, October 22, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cost: $20

BOO-LOON TRICK OR TREAT BASH



What to expect at this East Valley event: Trick or Treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing balloons from Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, inflatables, a petting zoo, caricature artist, DJ’s, food trucks, and more.

Location: Bell Bank Park [ 6321 S Ellsworth Rd #146]

When: October 21 and 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12.

PEORIA'S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH

According to city officials, the event will include the following:“Safe trick-or-treating environment for kids”, roaming Halloween characters, a costume contest, a sensory room, Deb's Dragon exotic reptiles, snakes, and spiders exhibit, and more.

and more. Location: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

GHOSTS & GOODIES