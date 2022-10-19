Things to do: AZ Drone Fest, ‘Día de Los Muertos’ Festival and more

PHOENIX — Looking for fun and spooky events to head out to this weekend? Here’s your lineup of festivals, shows and candy bashes taking place in the Valley!
- Show times available: Weekends [October 22 – November], Saturdays 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays at 1 p.m.
- Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street]
- Cost: Tickets start at $13
- When: There are performances on October 21, 22, 28 and 29.
- Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - Stage 2 [7380 E 2nd St]
- Cost: Tickets start at $30.50
Kicking off this October, Flamenco Intimo returns to #ScottsdaleArts with unforgettable dance and music. Don’t miss this popular series as it’s sure to sell out. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://t.co/4pkZeGuzsY. pic.twitter.com/Sit4KEhk5v— Scottsdale Arts (@ScottsdaleArts) September 24, 2022
The Arizona Science Center has an interesting exhibit sure to make an interesting month for the whole family!
- When: Events run till October 31, the Science center is open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]
- Cost: Activities are included with general admission, children under 3 enter free.
- When: Saturday, October 22
- Schedule: Registration opens at 7 a.m./ stage program begins at 8:00 a.m. / official walk start is 8:30 a.m.
- Where: TEMPE BEACH PARK [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE MESA ARTS CENTER
- When: October 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- What to expect: artist demonstrations, food vendors will be on-site, family activities, an Altar contest, a Mercado Market Place, and more.
- Cost: Free
- When: October 21 -23
- Where: High Street North [5415 East High Street]
- Cost: 3-Day Pass [$225 – $435], Friday 10/21 Single Day Ticket [$75 – $130], Saturday and Sunday Single Day Ticket [$75- $115].
- This event hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks will have live entertainment by Freddy Vega Jr. and Marca Registrada.
- When: Saturday, October 22, at 11 a.m.
- Cost: General admission is $18
We’re hosting our first-ever Hispanic Family Fiesta this Saturday!— Chase Field (@ChaseField) October 18, 2022
Join us for live music and authentic Mexican dishes: https://t.co/P0xTgQMTDO pic.twitter.com/OUtuBrEsuQ
AZDRONEFEST: FILM FESTIVAL & UAS EXPO
- When: October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Grand Canyon University [3300 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix
- Cost: Only tickets available are $30 and they’re the VIP Pass
- The event is hosted by the Mesa Historical Society.
- Location: Mesa Cemetery [1212 N. Center St.]
- When: Saturday, October 22, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Cost: $20
- What to expect at this East Valley event: Trick or Treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing balloons from Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, inflatables, a petting zoo, caricature artist, DJ’s, food trucks, and more.
- Location: Bell Bank Park [ 6321 S Ellsworth Rd #146]
- When: October 21 and 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12.
PEORIA'S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH
- According to city officials, the event will include the following:“Safe trick-or-treating environment for kids”, roaming Halloween characters, a costume contest, a sensory room, Deb's Dragon exotic reptiles, snakes, and spiders exhibit, and more.
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
- When: Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- When: Sunday, October 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The event features: a costume contest, Make & Take Slime Station, Green Screen Photo Booth, games, prizes, and entertainment.
- Location: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale