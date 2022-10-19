Watch Now
Things to do: AZ Drone Fest, ‘Día de Los Muertos’ Festival and more

Fun family events in the Valley this weekend
Día De Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that honors ancestors and loved ones that have died. Day of the Dead is observed in Mexico on November 1 and 2.
Fun family events in the Valley this weekend [October 21-23]
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 15:59:57-04

PHOENIX — Looking for fun and spooky events to head out to this weekend? Here’s your lineup of festivals, shows and candy bashes taking place in the Valley!

SELENA MARIA SINGS

  • Show times available: Weekends [October 22 – November], Saturdays 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays at 1 p.m.
  • Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street]
  • Cost: Tickets start at $13

FLAMENCO INTIMO

SPOOKY SCIENCE

The Arizona Science Center has an interesting exhibit sure to make an interesting month for the whole family!

  • When: Events run till October 31, the Science center is open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]
  • Cost: Activities are included with general admission, children under 3 enter free.

MAKING STRIDES OF PHOENIX

  • When: Saturday, October 22
  • Schedule: Registration opens at 7 a.m./ stage program begins at 8:00 a.m. / official walk start is 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: TEMPE BEACH PARK [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE MESA ARTS CENTER

  • When: October 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • What to expect: artist demonstrations, food vendors will be on-site, family activities, an Altar contest, a Mercado Market Place, and more.
  • Cost: Free

ARIZONA JAZZ FEST

  • When: October 21 -23
  • Where: High Street North [5415 East High Street]
  • Cost: 3-Day Pass [$225 – $435], Friday 10/21 Single Day Ticket [$75 – $130], Saturday and Sunday Single Day Ticket [$75- $115].

HISPANIC FAMILY FIESTA

  • This event hosted by the Arizona Diamondbacks will have live entertainment by Freddy Vega Jr. and Marca Registrada.
  • When: Saturday, October 22, at 11 a.m.
  • Cost: General admission is $18

AZDRONEFEST: FILM FESTIVAL & UAS EXPO

  • When: October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Grand Canyon University [3300 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Only tickets available are $30 and they’re the VIP Pass

RELATED: Fall 2022 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

CEMETERY TOUR IN MESA

  • The event is hosted by the Mesa Historical Society.
  • Location: Mesa Cemetery [1212 N. Center St.]
  • When: Saturday, October 22, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Cost: $20

BOO-LOON TRICK OR TREAT BASH

  • What to expect at this East Valley event: Trick or Treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing balloons from Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company, inflatables, a petting zoo, caricature artist, DJ’s, food trucks, and more.
  • Location: Bell Bank Park [ 6321 S Ellsworth Rd #146]
  • When: October 21 and 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cost: $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12.

PEORIA'S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH

  • According to city officials, the event will include the following:“Safe trick-or-treating environment for kids”, roaming Halloween characters, a costume contest, a sensory room, Deb's Dragon exotic reptiles, snakes, and spiders exhibit, and more.
  • Location: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
  • When: Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

GHOSTS & GOODIES

  • When: Sunday, October 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The event features: a costume contest, Make & Take Slime Station, Green Screen Photo Booth, games, prizes, and entertainment.
  • Location: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale
