The Pemberton to reopen in March with more than a dozen ‘uniquely themed outdoor rooms’

PHOENIX — After a sudden closure in 2024, The Pemberton, a gathering venue, will reopen in March.

Wayne Rainey, Rainey Studios Inside The Pemberton.

“I love Phoenix, I love the Valley, I love Arizona and I wanted to provide a ‘gift’ to the community – a place where everyone feels welcome and all walks of life can enjoy and escape the negativity in the world," said Jonathon Vento, creator of The Pemberton, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The Downtown Phoenix venue plans to reopen with more than a dozen "uniquely themed outdoor rooms," local musicians, and art installations from more than 100 artists.

Wayne Rainey, Rainey Studios Sneak peek of ‘The Pemberton' before the reopening.

According to the news release, the themed areas aim to transport guests to several different parts of the world including an Italian Beach Club, the 1980s New York music scene, a classic French park bistro, a Japanese Garden, an Icelandic Village, and a Día De Los Muertos celebration.

The venue boasts a collection of 1,000 trees that includes orange, peach, and lemon trees on the property.

Wayne Rainey, Rainey Studios An area inside of ‘The Pemberton.’

For now, representatives of The Pemberton shared that there will be a "Cheeky 'Palm' Springs-themed trailer" that will serve 1960s-inspired cocktails; there will also be nine other bars spread throughout the property.

WHEN IT OPENS



Address: 1121 N. 2nd St. in Phoenix

Hours of operations are said to be Wednesday from 4-10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After 8 p.m., this is a 21+ venue.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR?

The business first opened in early 2021. Just last year, in 2024, the owners posted an open letter to the community on what seemed to be a permanent closure for the venue.

“Dear downtown Phoenix, it has been an incredible ride,” read the Instagram post from The Pemberton officially announcing it was closing for good.

Tenants were caught off-guard when they learned their business at The Pemberton would be closing in March 2024.

In the 2024 video in the player below, ABC15’s Patricio Espinoza talked with Melanie Franco, the owner of ‘Black Amethyst,' a tenant of The Pemberton at the time it closed.

Questions around The Pemberton closing

Details about their previous closure and upcoming reopening have not been immediately available. ABC15 reached out to the owners for more details.