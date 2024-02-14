Fate up in the air for tenants at The Pemberton as it prepares to close

PHOENIX — “Dear downtown Phoenix, it has been an incredible ride” reads an Instagram post from The Pemberton officially announcing it is closing for good.

Why? Not many know at this time. ABC15 reached out to the owner-developer, True North Studios, but so far no answers.​

Melanie Franco is a single mom and was an accountant before opening her shop Black Amethyst. And though her shop at The Pemberton is closing, she is not giving up​ on her business.

“You got stones, you got rocks, incense sage, this is like your heart and soul,” weaseled Franco.

When asked what her next step is, Franco replied, “Well, I'm going to definitely try to open a bigger and better space. This is not all that I do. I am a metalsmith by trade, I make all of the jewelry and all of the accessories and things that are in the shop. You know, I'm also a certified yoga instructor and nutritionist and sound healer and all of those things.”

We also heard from Lori Ann Mecham, a self-employed downtown Phoenix tour guide. Pretty soon it seems she will be telling a story not about what happened at The Pemberton but about what used to happen.

“So they opened up a spot in the back, put a big old screen out there. So I'm sad that it's closing up” said Mecham as she recalled how The Pemberton became a place to gather during the pandemic.

So what happens next? Melanie said, “I don't know. I don't have an answer for that."

The Pemberton closes at the end of the month. This Wednesday there’s a special Valentine's Day celebration and they hope to host one last First Friday.