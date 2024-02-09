The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix to close at the end of March

PHOENIX — The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix has announced it's closing for good.

The business, near 3rd Street and Roosevelt, is known as an outdoor entertainment venue and is home to nearly a half-dozen concepts -- including food trucks and bars.

The business first opened in early 2021 and says it will stay open through the end of March so visitors can experience and enjoy the venue one last time.

The owners left the following message for the community:

Dear Downtown Phoenix, it's been an incredible ride. The Pemberton is sunsetting and officially closing as the concept it is end of March. The memories we have made with you all in the last four years are ones we will never forget. Beyond being a hub for local businesses where you have showed your incredible support, we also hosted unforgettable weddings, events, festivals, festival after parties, craaaazy fun First Fridays, movies, art shows and so much more. We will never forget these enjoyable times we shared with you.

In the post, the owner states they will be announcing what's next for the business soon.

