The first Arizona ‘Sugar Factory’ location is now open

Here’s what you can expect bout the newest Westgate restaurant
Discover the fun and the excitement of July in our state! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and of course, highlighting great recent events and moments in our community.
The first Arizona ‘Sugar Factory’ location is now open in the city of Glendale.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:51:06-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona officially has a Sugar Factory American Brasserie!

The well-known restaurant has locations across the country — in states like Nevada, New York, & Florida — and has become international with locations in Dubai and in the Bahamas.

The business offers brunch, lunch, and dinner and is known for its massive desserts, colorful dishes, and extravagant drinks.

Drinks from the ‘Sugar Factory.’
Some of their popular items include Monster Burgers, the King Kong Sundae that has 20 scoops of ice cream, and an array of cocktails that have been designed by celebrities like Pitbull, Nick Jonas, 50 Cent, Natti Natasha, Bruno Mars and Kevin Hart. Click here to see their menu.

More just drinks, and sweet deserts, the business serves entrées too.
Here’s what was confirmed to ABC15 prior to the establishment’s opening:

  • 9,400 square feet of indoor space and over 1,275 square feet outdoors.
  • The restaurant will seat 128 people in the main dining area.
  • The business will count with a “pink private dining room with space for 18 guests."
"Pretty in Pink" wall in the Glendale location that's sets as the backdrop for some dinner entertainment.
  • The location will also count with a bar that's said to seat 26 people.
  • There will be an outdoor café seating for 40 people "adjacent to the walk-up ice cream bar on one side, and seating below an outdoor trellis on the other.”

IF YOU GO

  • Location: Westgate Entertainment District [9375 W Coyotes Blvd] in Glendale
  • Hours of operation:
    • Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
    • Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
    • Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.

MORE GLENDALE DEVELOPMENTS

