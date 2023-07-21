The first Arizona ‘Sugar Factory’ location is now open

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona officially has a Sugar Factory American Brasserie!

The well-known restaurant has locations across the country — in states like Nevada, New York, & Florida — and has become international with locations in Dubai and in the Bahamas.

The business offers brunch, lunch, and dinner and is known for its massive desserts, colorful dishes, and extravagant drinks.

Dana Gibbons Photography Drinks from the ‘Sugar Factory.’



Some of their popular items include Monster Burgers, the King Kong Sundae that has 20 scoops of ice cream, and an array of cocktails that have been designed by celebrities like Pitbull, Nick Jonas, 50 Cent, Natti Natasha, Bruno Mars and Kevin Hart. Click here to see their menu.

Dana Gibbons Photography More just drinks, and sweet deserts, the business serves entrées too.

Here’s what was confirmed to ABC15 prior to the establishment’s opening:



9,400 square feet of indoor space and over 1,275 square feet outdoors.

The restaurant will seat 128 people in the main dining area.

The business will count with a “pink private dining room with space for 18 guests."

Dana Gibbons Photography "Pretty in Pink" wall in the Glendale location that's sets as the backdrop for some dinner entertainment.

The location will also count with a bar that's said to seat 26 people.

There will be an outdoor café seating for 40 people "adjacent to the walk-up ice cream bar on one side, and seating below an outdoor trellis on the other.”

IF YOU GO



Location: Westgate Entertainment District [9375 W Coyotes Blvd] in Glendale

Hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.





