Tempe FanCon: here’s what you need to know about this free family event

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe FanCon is back at the Tempe Public Library!

“FanCon is a family-friendly fun event for the whole family! [It] celebrates pop culture, and reading, graphic novels, comics, fantasy… it's really just a time for a family or a bunch of friends to get out and have some fun,” said Jill Brenner, from the Tempe Public Library to ABC15.

Dozens of vendors and local food trucks will be on-site at this free family cosplay-centric event that also celebrates reading.

Have a costume? “Everybody's welcome to come and dress up! We'll have Storm Troopers… the Jedi will be here. We will have a lot of different characters here that people can take their pictures with. But it's really fun for the attendees themselves to dress up and come out,” said Brenner.

There will be contests that people can participate in, click here for more information.

“Aside from all the fun superheroes, they'll get to take their pictures with, we have a lot of children's activities. We've got crafts and [a] rock climbing wall this year,” said Brenner. “Some things that we haven't had in the past, we've got an escape room that the library has created. And [there’s] costume contests for all ages.”

This free community event is an annual celebration that takes place at the Tempe Public Library.

“The reason we do it is it really does promote reading because we don't care what anybody reads. We just want them to read. So, if it's a graphic novel, it's if it's a comic book, that's all reading and that's all wonderful, because that will get people comfortable with reading and then be able to move on to reading other things as well. So that's why the library's involved,” expressed Brenner.

IF YOU GO

