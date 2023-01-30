Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton and the Players Choir to perform

Watch Now
Jalen Hurts will be presented with the 'Faith In Action Award' at the show
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:31:26-05

MESA, AZ — The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, formerly known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC), announced its star-studded lineup for the 24th Annual event! Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, and the Players Choir are set to perform at the soulful event.

Officials announced Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be presented with this year's "Faith In Action Award" during the show.

The celebration is set to take place in the city of Mesa.

IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St]
  • Cost: ticket prices range from $53 to $203
  • Save the date: Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

