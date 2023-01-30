Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton and the Players Choir to perform

MESA, AZ — The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, formerly known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC), announced its star-studded lineup for the 24th Annual event! Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, and the Players Choir are set to perform at the soulful event.

Whether the @Eagles win today or not, we're still celebrating @JalenHurts. He's our Faith In Action honoree at this year's Super Bowl Soulful Celebration happening Feb. 8th at the @MesaArtsCenter. Want tickets? https://t.co/qpXqHADZ16 #faithandfootball #jalenhurts #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/7mPKmAH8Lr — Super Bowl Soulful Celebration (@SuperBowlSoul) January 29, 2023

Officials announced Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be presented with this year's "Faith In Action Award" during the show.

The celebration is set to take place in the city of Mesa.

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St]

Cost: ticket prices range from $53 to $203

Save the date: Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

