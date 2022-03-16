Spring Training begins Thursday with Diamondbacks-Rockies match-up

PHOENIX — Spring Training is officially here!

The 2022 Cactus League Spring Training season is kicking off Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Colorado Rockies.

The Cactus League’s calendar shows multiple games taking place in the Valley every day through April 5.

You can buy tickets to the games here.

Some things to know before you go:

Check stadium policies — some are “cashless,” some charge for parking, some have aerosol sunscreen restrictions, and some allow food or water to be brought in from outside.

Mask policies are based on MLB decisions.

The regular MLB season starts April 7 when the Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres.

Baseball officials say "regular season games originally scheduled for March 31 through April 6 will be rescheduled soon."